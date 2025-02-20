TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Moire Rugs launches ‘Floory Tales 3’, a collection of nature-inspired woven wonders

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 20, 2025

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Moire Rugs launches ‘Floory Tales 3’, a collection of nature-inspired woven wonders (Courtesy of MOIRE Exhibition)

M

oire Rugs has unveiled its latest collection, “Floory Tales 3 – Woven Wonder”, an extraordinary new line of hand-tufted rugs inspired by the origins of life on Earth.

Drawing from the rich textures of microorganisms, soil, fungi, rock sediments, minerals and flourishing flora, the Woven Wonder collection presents rugs in three categories: Terra, Mycelia and Floreat.

As embodied in their names, Terra is grounded in Earth’s various landscapes and types of soil, while Mycelia reflects fungi on the forest floor and Floreat calls to mind rustling leaves and blooming petals.

“Nature’s wonder and fine craftsmanship are at the heart of this collection. The Woven Wonder collection is more than a rug; it’s a journey through the textures of time, weaving together the often unseen details of nature around us,” says Tama Florentina, founder of Moire Rugs.

Established in 2018, Moire Rugs has been a pioneer in customized, hand-tufted luxury rugs that celebrate timelessness, culture, heritage and artistry. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the brand continues to push the boundaries of tapestry design, creating pieces that tell compelling stories through their weave and textures.

Moire Rugs is partnering with The Jakarta Post to launch “Floory Tales 3 – Woven Wonder” on Feb. 18 at Ashta District 8 in South Jakarta, with the event featuring an exclusive first look at the new collection.

Guests can also participate in the Rug Labs session to explore the process behind the creation of each rug using a hand-tufting machine. This will be followed by a panel discussion on the intersection of nature, design and sustainability that features industry experts, designers and creatives.

In addition, the event offers attendees an exclusive chance to preorder a selection of limited edition designs.

Exploring the interplay of human, nature and technology at 2024 Singapore Writers Festival

Peace with nature: COP16 and the global biodiversity framework

Reed Krakoff brings new collections, redesigned classics for John Hardy's 50th anniversary

John Hardy Unveils Bold New Designs for Fall 2024

Unlocking potential of nature-based solutions in Indonesia

Exploring the interplay of human, nature and technology at 2024 Singapore Writers Festival

Peace with nature: COP16 and the global biodiversity framework

Reed Krakoff brings new collections, redesigned classics for John Hardy’s 50th anniversary

John Hardy Unveils Bold New Designs for Fall 2024

Unlocking potential of nature-based solutions in Indonesia

Sudamala Resort, Seraya embraces renewable energy with installation of solar power plant

The Apurva Kempinski Bali unveils ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ campaign for 2025
Thanks to PNM, a shallot farmer's son can go to Korea

Regional heads and their deputy line up ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates 33 governors and their deputies; 363 regents and their deputies; as well as 85 mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional leader elections in November 2024; the first time for hundreds of regional heads to be simultaneously sworn-in.
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Editorial

A return to the streets
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

Economy

Trump adds lumber to list of goods facing tariffs over 'next month or sooner'
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
Markets

Asian markets drop as Fed flags concern over Trump policies
Europe

Germany's far-right AfD is shut out from power for now, but waiting in the wings
Politics

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?
