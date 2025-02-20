Moire Rugs launches ‘Floory Tales 3’, a collection of nature-inspired woven wonders

M oire Rugs has unveiled its latest collection, “Floory Tales 3 – Woven Wonder”, an extraordinary new line of hand-tufted rugs inspired by the origins of life on Earth.

Drawing from the rich textures of microorganisms, soil, fungi, rock sediments, minerals and flourishing flora, the Woven Wonder collection presents rugs in three categories: Terra, Mycelia and Floreat.

As embodied in their names, Terra is grounded in Earth’s various landscapes and types of soil, while Mycelia reflects fungi on the forest floor and Floreat calls to mind rustling leaves and blooming petals.

“Nature’s wonder and fine craftsmanship are at the heart of this collection. The Woven Wonder collection is more than a rug; it’s a journey through the textures of time, weaving together the often unseen details of nature around us,” says Tama Florentina, founder of Moire Rugs.

Established in 2018, Moire Rugs has been a pioneer in customized, hand-tufted luxury rugs that celebrate timelessness, culture, heritage and artistry. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the brand continues to push the boundaries of tapestry design, creating pieces that tell compelling stories through their weave and textures.

Moire Rugs is partnering with The Jakarta Post to launch “Floory Tales 3 – Woven Wonder” on Feb. 18 at Ashta District 8 in South Jakarta, with the event featuring an exclusive first look at the new collection.

Guests can also participate in the Rug Labs session to explore the process behind the creation of each rug using a hand-tufting machine. This will be followed by a panel discussion on the intersection of nature, design and sustainability that features industry experts, designers and creatives.

In addition, the event offers attendees an exclusive chance to preorder a selection of limited edition designs.