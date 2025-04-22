BPJS Kesehatan Becomes Top NIK User, Boosts Strategic Ties with Dukcapil

T he Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) has become the largest institutional user of Indonesia’s Population Identification Number (NIK), according to the Home Ministry’s Population and Civil Registration Directorate General (Dukcapil). The agency has accessed NIK data nearly 2 billion times, with daily usage averaging 700,000 accesses.

This was revealed by Dukcapil Director General Teguh Setyabudi during the signing of a renewed data access agreement between BPJS Kesehatan and Dukcapil in Jakarta on Monday.

“BPJS Kesehatan is the most frequent user of our data, accounting for about 14 percent of the total 17 billion accesses to the system. Data integration mechanisms include web services, portals, card readers, face recognition and now the Digital Population Identity (IKD),” Teguh said.

He praised BPJS Kesehatan’s long-standing commitment to utilizing population data for public service. The two institutions have formalized their cooperation through six successive agreements, continually updated in line with technological advancements and policy developments. BPJS Kesehatan currently accesses 16 elements of population data to improve service delivery.

BPJS Kesehatan president director Ghufron Mukti emphasized the importance of collaboration with Dukcapil as part of the agency’s strategic focus for 2025. "Our goal is to strengthen synergy across institutions to ensure the sustainability of the National Health Insurance (JKN) program," he said.

Ghufron highlighted various service innovations that have emerged from the partnership, particularly in improving participant identification and streamlining access to healthcare. A notable development is the use of NIK embedded in citizens’ ID cards (KTP) to access medical services, eliminating the need for additional documents.

BPJS Kesehatan has also introduced FRISTA, a facial recognition-based identity verification system that speeds up authentication and reduces errors at healthcare facilities. “FRISTA enables faster, more accurate verification and helps reduce queues,” Ghufron said.

As of April 2024, the JKN program covers 279 million people. By leveraging a unified identity system through NIK, BPJS Kesehatan aims to accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The new agreement, effective for two years, provides BPJS Kesehatan with access to key demographic data, including NIK, electronic ID cards (KTP-el) and digital identity records (IKD). The strategic collaboration aims to enhance data synchronization, verification and service efficiency, ultimately delivering better, more transparent and participant-centered healthcare services.

