PNM’s 26th anniversary: A continued commitment to growth, Care and inspiration

T he birthday of Pancasila — Indonesia’s official national philosophy — is commemorated every year on June 1. This day holds special significance for the state-owned company PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), as it also marks the beginning of the company's commitment to empowering pre-prosperous women through the people’s economy.

Since its establishment on June 1, 1999, PNM has consistently played a crucial role as a companion to ultra-micro entrepreneurs — especially pre-prosperous women — who strive to improve their livelihoods while contributing to a more inclusive and empowered Indonesia.

The initiative that focuses on women entrepreneurship was first introduced in 2016 through its Mekaar program.

This year, PNM held a ceremony to commemorate the birthday of Pancasila, attended by all members of the company. The event reflected PNM’s enduring commitment to upholding the nation’s foundational values and to foster unity amid diversity.

Pancasila comprises five principles that form the philosophical basis of the Indonesian state and national identity. These principles are 1) Belief in the One and Only God, 2) Just and Civilized Humanity, 3) The Unity of Indonesia, 4) Democracy Guided by the Inner Wisdom in the Unanimity Arising Out of Deliberations Among Representatives and 5) Social Justice for All Indonesian People.

PNM believes these values are closely aligned with its mission to empower communities, especially ultra-micro entrepreneurs across the nation. The company’s efforts are guided by the spirit of Pancasila — a spirit that inspires unity, justice and collective progress.

In celebration of its 26th anniversary, PNM carried the theme "Beta Selalu Ada" (“I Am Always Present”), underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to being a constant presence and a pillar of support for the struggles of pre-prosperous women seeking a better life.

PNM Corporate Secretary L. Dodot Patria Ary stated that the event represented a moment of reflection on the company's role in national development.

“For 26 years, PNM has been an integral part of the journey of Indonesia’s people’s economy. The spirit of Pancasila has been our foundation in empowering pre-prosperous women as agents of change, uniting our steps toward a self-reliant, inclusive and competitive nation,” Dodot said.

PNM firmly believes that strengthening the Pancasila ideology will reinforce national resilience. Through women’s economic empowerment programs, the company envisions a future that is more inclusive and just. As part of this vision, PNM is determined to reach and serve even more people.

“Let’s become the driving force of the family economy, and at the same time, a mediator of hope — turning small dreams into greater realities,” Dodot concluded.