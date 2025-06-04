Permata bank offers new foreign mortgage program for Jakarta property buyers

P ermata Bank has launched a new mortgage financing solution designed specifically for expatriates seeking to own residential property in Indonesia. The Permata KPR iB IMBT WNA program provides structured and transparent apartment ownership financing for foreign nationals, addressing long-standing obstacles in legal and financial procedures.

Targeted at foreign passport holders with temporary stay permits (KITAS/KITAP), the program offers competitive interest rates, flexible installment options and dedicated support throughout the application and transaction process. It marks one of the first initiatives by a major Indonesian bank to support foreign property ownership in a clear and dependable way.

“As more expatriates consider living and investing in Indonesia, reliable and accessible financing becomes crucial,” said Rinaldi Agustian Azis, division head of sharia products at Permata Bank. “Our program gives foreign buyers the clarity and security they need to move forward with confidence.”

The mortgage program is currently available for selected premium developments, including Savyavasa, a high-end residential project in South Jakarta’s prestigious Dharmawangsa area. Developed by Swire Properties and Jakarta Setiabudi Internasional under PT Jantra Swarna Dipta, Savyavasa has gained interest from globally mobile professionals looking for long-term homes in Jakarta.

Set for handover in 2025, Savyavasa features luxury amenities such as multiple pools, a nature jogging trail, private lift access and a clubhouse, all set within 2 hectares of landscaped grounds. It is designed by internationally acclaimed architects and has received the Green Mark Gold certification for its sustainability efforts.

The partnership between Permata Bank and Savyavasa reflects a shared vision to make premium homeownership more accessible for the expatriate community.