Bel Etage unveils a new chapter of weekend brunch

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 23, 2025 Published on Jun. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-06-23T15:15:19+07:00

Bel Etage unveils a new chapter of weekend brunch (Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta)

L

ong celebrated as the home of Jakarta’s most distinguished brunch, the Bel Étage restaurant at The St. Regis Jakarta introduces a refreshed weekend experience where familiar favorites meet inspired new touches, creating a renewed ritual for discerning palates.

Each Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant unveils a dynamic brunch experience where the menu evolves from week to week.

Guests can look forward to an ever-changing rotation of culinary delights, featuring specialties such as OP Ribs (over-prepared ribs), Beef Wellington and salt-baked fish, freshly prepared and theatrically presented.

Bespoke bar activations also complement the culinary offering depending on the day. On Saturdays, handcrafted Italian sodas and elevated mocktails take center stage, while a refreshing juice bar invites guests to savor vibrant blends made from the freshest produce on Sundays.

The experience continues in the Signature Cheese Room, open throughout the weekend with an exquisite selection curated for true connoisseurs to discover and savor.

As adults indulge in leisurely moments, younger guests are welcomed to their own weekend adventure. With thoughtfully designed kids’ activities at The Residences, brunch at Bel Étage becomes a celebration for the entire family.

Join us every Saturday and Sunday at Bel Étage, The St. Regis Jakarta, for a brunch experience unlike any other.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow on Instagram @stregisjakarta.

For inquiries and reservations, contact the F&B Reservations Team at +62 811 1922 2262 or dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com

