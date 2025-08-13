TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The Smashing Pumpkins returns to Indonesia with Rock Invasion 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, August 13, 2025 Published on Aug. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-08-12T16:09:50+07:00

(Courtesy of The Smashing Pumpkins) (Courtesy of The Smashing Pumpkins)

L

egendary alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins has officially announced its much-awaited Rock Invasion 2025 World Tour, which will bring the band back to Indonesia for the first time in 15 years.

Known for its fusion of dreamy melodies, searing guitar work and genre-defying creativity, The Smashing Pumpkins has cemented its place in rock history. Rock Invasion 2025 will mark the band’s first full-scale tour of Asia in over a decade, offering a rare chance for fans to experience its explosive live performance up close.

Kicking off on Sept. 15 in Nagoya, Japan, the tour will take the band across major cities in Asia and the Middle East, including Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Busan, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

The Indonesian leg is scheduled for Oct. 3 in halls A2 & A3 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, promising an unforgettable night for fans.

Making a bold statement with its 1991 debut album, Gish set a new benchmark by becoming the best-selling indie album of its time and eventually earning platinum certification. However, it was the band’s 1993 follow-up, Siamese Dream, that truly reshaped the landscape of alternative music and culture.

From the immortal drum roll of "Cherub Rock", the ice cream truck in the music video for "Today" and the strings on "Disarm", to the eight-minute catharsis of "Silverfuck" and the downright legendary cover art, The Smashing Pumpkins’ sophomore outing was as alive as any rock record to come before or since. Siamese Dream reached quadruple-platinum status as the band ascended to an arena and festival headliner.

For those looking to relive the magic of their live performance, tickets for The Smashing Pumpkins’ Rock Invasion 2025 Tour in Jakarta are available on the official website www.thesmashingpumpkinsjkt.com in four categories: VIP for Rp 2,500,000, Cat 1 for Rp 2,100,000, Cat 2 for Rp 1,650,000 and Cat 3 for Rp 1,150,000

VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive experience with a range of benefits, including early entry and early merchandise access, as well as a lanyard, laminate card and an official event poster.

For more information, visit CK Star Entertainment’s website (www.id.ckstarentertainment.com) or official Instagram account @ckstar.id

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

