PNM provides clean water access for Toisapu, improving locals’ coastal life

P T Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) continues to improve the lives of underprivileged communities, not only through financing and business assistance but also by enhancing social and environmental well-being.

Together with BRI Insurance, PNM has implemented a proper sanitation program in Hutumuri Village, RT (neighborhood unit) 02 Dusun Toisapu, Ambon, Maluku as a tangible support for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: clean water and adequate sanitation for all.

RT 02 Dusun Toisapu was chosen due to limited clean water facilities in the area. Previously, residents and PNM Mekaar clients had to travel long distances to fetch water from natural springs.

Through this collaborative program, the community now has water tanks to store clean spring water, as well as a pipeline system that delivers water directly to each household.

This simple initiative has had a significant impact as clean water is now more accessible, allowing residents to use it for daily needs, from maintaining household hygiene and laundry to cooking and supporting local businesses. The program proves that PNM’s presence not only transforms the local economy, but also enhances the overall quality of life for underprivileged communities across the country.

According to PNM corporate secretary L. Dodot Patria Ary, initiatives like this reflect PNM’s social mission beyond business objectives.

“PNM is not only providing financing, but also striving to improve the overall quality of life for underprivileged communities. Access to clean water is a basic necessity, and we believe that when basic needs are met, productivity and well-being will also increase,” he said, adding that the step aligns with the spirit of a sustainable ultra-micro empowerment ecosystem carried out by PNM and its partners.

“For us, empowerment does not stop at enhancing business capacity but also includes improving quality of life so that communities can grow healthy, independent, and prosperous,” Dodot concluded.