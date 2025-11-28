TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

MODENA expands Seamless ecosystem for smartphones, ICT via Meizu partnership

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 28, 2025 Published on Nov. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-11-28T16:46:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Modena Indonesia) (Courtesy of Modena Indonesia)

G

lobal consumer electronics company MODENA has entered a joint venture with Chinese technology company Meizu, strengthening its information and communication technology (ICT) capabilities while officially expanding into the smartphone industry.

Michael Jizhar, executive vice president of MODENA, has described the partnership as representing a major leap in the company’s commitment as it strengthens the backbone of its ICT ecosystem, growing its capabilities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart homes.

“As we move towards a life ecosystem brand, entering into the smartphone ecosystem is a natural step. Through Meizu’s expertise in software engineering and R&D, combined with MODENA’s design and global manufacturing capabilities, we are building a unified technology layer that will allow smart homes, smartphones and electric vehicles to communicate effortlessly within the Seamless OS,” said Jizhar.

Seamless, MODENA’s integrated proprietary ecosystem, connects devices, digital services and telecommunication connectivity into one cohesive smart living experience. The company envisions a future where life becomes effortless and technology is self-learning, automating various aspects of daily life.

As MODENA moves toward this next stage, ICT development becomes essential, as smartphones will serve as the central control interface for the entire Seamless ecosystem, connecting appliances, financial services and mobility.

With decades of experience in the technology industry, Meizu brings strong capabilities in research and development, software engineering and hardware innovation.

Through their partnership, the two companies will codevelop new system-level technologies built around the Seamless OS (operating system), enabling a fully integrated smart living experience.

“Collaborating with MODENA opens a strategic opportunity to bring our mobile technology expertise into a broader smart ecosystem,” said Shen Ziyu, chairman and CEO of Meizu.

“MODENA’s strong global presence and commitment to connected living make this partnership a meaningful step in exploring new markets and delivering more integrated solutions to consumers worldwide,” he added.

To build the Seamless ecosystem, MODENA has launched a series of strategic initiatives that integrate products, connectivity and financial services in a single platform.

The MODENA Seamless IoT, a product line of consumer electronics powered by the Seamless app, enables users to control and monitor their devices through IoT.

The company has expanded its ecosystem through a partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, aimed at developing Seamless telecommunication services to strengthen connectivity across devices and platforms.

This effort was followed by a collaboration with MNC Kapital Indonesia to establish MODENA Pay, a digital financial service integrated within the Seamless ecosystem to provide convenient, secure and unified payment experiences.

These initiatives are being progressively integrated so that MODENA customers can soon enjoy truly seamless connectivity, where smart devices, mobile experiences and financial services converge in one intelligent ecosystem.

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Related Articles

COP30 and the future of Southeast Asia’s tropical forests

From local wisdom to regional partnership: Indonesia’s cultural diplomacy in the Pacific

Rethinking Indonesia-Australia economic diplomacy

Related Article

COP30 and the future of Southeast Asia’s tropical forests

From local wisdom to regional partnership: Indonesia’s cultural diplomacy in the Pacific

Rethinking Indonesia-Australia economic diplomacy

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Beyond the treaty table: Advancing action on plastic pollution

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
An aerial view shows a home surrounded by flood waters in Kangar in northern Malaysia's Perlis state on November 28, 2025, as severe flooding affected thousands of people in the region following days of heavy rain. The annual monsoon season, exacerbated by a tropical storm in the region in recent days, has inundated parts of southern Thailand, killing dozens and trapping many in their homes. In Malaysia, it also bought heavy flooding and killed at least two people.
Asia and Pacific

Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia
Leaders attend a plenary session on the opening day of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s G20 absence
Forest rangers and policemen pose in front of a demolished illegal structure inside the Tesso Nilo National Park in Pelalawan regency, Riau, on June 10, 2025. The personnel were part of the Garuda Task Force for Forest Enforcement to rehabilitate forest areas in Indonesia.
Archipelago

TNI strengthens security in Tesso Nilo National Park after security post attack

The Latest

 View more
Economy

BGN suggests using potatoes, fish in school meals to help curb inflation
Asia & Pacific

Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia
Regulations

Prabowo threatens to ‘freeze’ Customs as smuggling cases mount
Society

Queen Maxima talks financial inclusion with President Prabowo
Economy

RI, China ink $2.2 billion in deals for 16 investment projects: Airlangga
Science & Tech

Mystery foot belongs to ancient human relative: scientists
Companies

China's Anta Sports and Li Ning exploring bid for Puma, source says
FEATURES

The case for Gen Z: What we want isn’t much, it’s realistic
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.