MODENA expands Seamless ecosystem for smartphones, ICT via Meizu partnership

G lobal consumer electronics company MODENA has entered a joint venture with Chinese technology company Meizu, strengthening its information and communication technology (ICT) capabilities while officially expanding into the smartphone industry.

Michael Jizhar, executive vice president of MODENA, has described the partnership as representing a major leap in the company’s commitment as it strengthens the backbone of its ICT ecosystem, growing its capabilities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart homes.

“As we move towards a life ecosystem brand, entering into the smartphone ecosystem is a natural step. Through Meizu’s expertise in software engineering and R&D, combined with MODENA’s design and global manufacturing capabilities, we are building a unified technology layer that will allow smart homes, smartphones and electric vehicles to communicate effortlessly within the Seamless OS,” said Jizhar.

Seamless, MODENA’s integrated proprietary ecosystem, connects devices, digital services and telecommunication connectivity into one cohesive smart living experience. The company envisions a future where life becomes effortless and technology is self-learning, automating various aspects of daily life.

As MODENA moves toward this next stage, ICT development becomes essential, as smartphones will serve as the central control interface for the entire Seamless ecosystem, connecting appliances, financial services and mobility.

With decades of experience in the technology industry, Meizu brings strong capabilities in research and development, software engineering and hardware innovation.

Through their partnership, the two companies will codevelop new system-level technologies built around the Seamless OS (operating system), enabling a fully integrated smart living experience.

“Collaborating with MODENA opens a strategic opportunity to bring our mobile technology expertise into a broader smart ecosystem,” said Shen Ziyu, chairman and CEO of Meizu.

“MODENA’s strong global presence and commitment to connected living make this partnership a meaningful step in exploring new markets and delivering more integrated solutions to consumers worldwide,” he added.

To build the Seamless ecosystem, MODENA has launched a series of strategic initiatives that integrate products, connectivity and financial services in a single platform.

The MODENA Seamless IoT, a product line of consumer electronics powered by the Seamless app, enables users to control and monitor their devices through IoT.

The company has expanded its ecosystem through a partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, aimed at developing Seamless telecommunication services to strengthen connectivity across devices and platforms.

This effort was followed by a collaboration with MNC Kapital Indonesia to establish MODENA Pay, a digital financial service integrated within the Seamless ecosystem to provide convenient, secure and unified payment experiences.

These initiatives are being progressively integrated so that MODENA customers can soon enjoy truly seamless connectivity, where smart devices, mobile experiences and financial services converge in one intelligent ecosystem.