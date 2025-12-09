TheJakartaPost

The St. Regis Jakarta celebrates holiday traditions with Lumière, a Sparkling Season

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 9, 2025 Published on Dec. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-12-09T16:27:56+07:00

(Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta) (Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta)

A

s 2025 draws to a close, The St. Regis Jakarta invites guests to embrace “Lumière, A Sparkling Season”, a month-long celebration filled with exquisite feasts, heartwarming family experiences and elegant rituals that define the spirit of the holidays at Jakarta’s Best Address.

At Bel Étage, festive indulgence unfolds through an array of culinary experiences from a lavish Christmas Eve Dinner, a Christmas Day Brunch to a Christmas Day Dinner. Guests are invited to savor the joy of abundance with an extensive selection of festive delicacies and seasonal favorites, each prepared with the restaurant’s hallmark flair and generosity.

For a more intimate dining affair, Madeleine House presents an enchanting four-course Christmas Celebration Menu, available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Surrounded by the glow of candlelight and the melodies of the season, guests can delight in refined flavors that capture both the elegance of celebration and the intimacy of the moment.

The celebration continues across the hotel’s restaurants and bars, where guests can sip on Eggnog and Mulled Wine, available across all restaurants and bars, or indulge in a Poinsettia or Buttered Rum at The Drawing Room and Rosé Gourmand Deli. At The St. Regis Bar, holiday cheer comes alive with Christmas Spirits and the playfully named Santarita, a toast to the joy of the season.

Honoring family traditions at The St. Regis, this festive season marks the first-ever Breakfast with Santa at Madeleine House from Dec. 12 to 14. The newly unveiled venue will be transformed into a whimsical Christmas-inspired playground, where children will have the chance to meet Santa Claus, enjoy festive face painting and participate in creative hands-on activities such as gift-wrapping, Christmas plate decorating and origami Christmas tree crafting.

The art of gifting is elevated once again through Hampers de Lumière, available in three luxurious editions: Lumière Royale, Noble Lumière and Petite Lumière. Complementing the collection is Gâteau de Noël, a festive creation that sweetens the season with indulgent craftsmanship by Chef Kevin Lee, who also brings his creativity to a limited-edition Afternoon Tea de La Mer, inspired by La Mer’s holiday collection and served at The Drawing Room.

As the calendar turns to the final night of the year, guests may choose to celebrate at Bel Étage with a festive dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch, or enjoy an elegant six-course New Year’s Eve Dinner at Madeleine House, complete with a glass of champagne and optional wine pairing.

The night culminates in a glittering Countdown Celebration at The Drawing Room, featuring live performances by LaidThis Nite, while The St. Regis Bar sets the tone for an unforgettable evening where music, laughter and champagne flow past midnight in the unmistakable style of The House of Astor in Jakarta.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow Instagram @stregisjakarta. For reservations, contact the Food & Beverage team at +62 811 1810 7222 or email dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com

