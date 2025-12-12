The Gaia Hotel Bandung welcomes the New Year with Andien and the largest Fireworks Show

T he Gaia Hotel Bandung is set to close 2025 with a festive season filled with warmth, creativity and reflection. This year’s celebrations embrace two central themes: “Gifts of Christmas,” honoring the joy and hope of the holiday season, and “The Best of Us,” a tribute to the year’s journey and an invitation to welcome 2026 with renewed enthusiasm.

The festivities begin with the hotel’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the lobby, a cherished tradition that brings guests together in a moment of shared anticipation. The ceremony is enlivened by performances from the Resident Choir, Laurentius Symphony Orchestra, Firefly Dance and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Throughout December, weekend programs will continue the holiday spirit, featuring choir performances, flash mobs and an array of children’s activities at the Kids Cads Play Studio. A key highlight is the Christmas Concert on December 20, showcasing the Maranatha Christian University Choir.

Culinary experiences play a major role in this year’s celebration. Semeja Asian Kitchen and Monomono Bar & Social Dining present special Christmas menus designed to elevate holiday gatherings. Semeja Asian Kitchen will serve buffet dinners on Dec. 24 and 25, as well as a lunch service on Christmas Day. Guests can look forward to classic Christmas dishes such as Roast Turkey, Prime Brisket, Salmon En-Croute and Leg of Lamb, alongside festive desserts including Yule Log Cake, Stollen and Panettone. Prices begin at Rp 350,000 nett per person for lunch and Rp 450,000 nett per person for dinner.

At Monomono Bar & Social Dining, guests can indulge in signature Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese flavors. A 6-course Christmas dinner will be available on Dec. 24 and 25 at Rp 650,000 nett per person, with a 5-course lunch set served at Rp 495,000 nett per person.

To welcome 2026, The Gaia Hotel Bandung presents a New Year’s Eve celebration themed “The Best of Us.” Semeja Asian Kitchen will offer “The Best of Asia,” an all-you-can-eat buffet showcasing diverse Asian culinary traditions. Notable categories include Rise with Rice, featuring iconic rice dishes such as Korean Bibimbap, Claypot Rice and Lamb Biryani, along with the popular Grilled on a Stick section.

Additional highlights include roasted selections, Catch of the Day seafood, sustainable salad greens and signature Wok favorites. The New Year’s Eve buffet is priced at Rp 985,000 nett per person.

For more intimate dining experience, Monomono offers a 6-course New Year’s Eve dinner accompanied by a live performance from the Guernica Quartet, priced at Rp 1,195,000 nett per person.

The Edelweiss Ballroom will feature games, door prizes, and a performance by Shaky Town Band. The night reaches its peak with a special New Year’s Eve countdown performance by Andien, followed by the hotel’s largest annual fireworks show, a spectacular tradition that lights up the Bandung skyline.

Guests may also enjoy the festivities through the Festive Room Package, starting at Rp 9,680,000 nett for a two-night stay, inclusive of breakfast, New Year’s Eve Dinner, and access to the countdown celebration for two.