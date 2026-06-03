TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PNM’s RE3 For-E turns donated clothing into economic opportunities

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 3, 2026 Published on Jun. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-06-03T13:40:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani)

W

hile unused clothing often ends up forgotten in wardrobes or discarded as trash, the RE3 For-E program of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) is demonstrating how these items can be transformed into social, environmental and economic value.

RE3 For-E, which stands for Reduce, Re-love, Restyle for Environment, Economy, Empowerment and Education, is part of PNM’s 27th anniversary celebration. Carrying the message From What is Unused Comes Impact That Continues to Grow”, the initiative encourages employees to contribute wearable clothing while supporting broader sustainability and empowerment goals.

What makes the program unique is its integration of environmental action with economic empowerment. Rather than distributing donated clothing immediately, PNM ensures that all items are washed, sorted and prepared before they reach beneficiaries.

In carrying out this process, the company partners with PNM Mekaar customers who operate laundry businesses, creating additional income opportunities for ultramicro entrepreneurs.

More than 270 PNM Mekaar laundry entrepreneurs participated in washing and preparing over 17 tonnes of used but wearable clothing collected from various PNM regions across Indonesia, prior to their distribution to communities in need.

The initiative highlights how sustainability programs can generate benefits beyond waste reduction. By involving owners of laundry businesses in the preparation process, RE3 For-E creates a value chain that directly supports local entrepreneurs while ensuring that donated items reach recipients in good condition.

For participating business owners, the program also provides an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful social cause, reinforcing the idea that small businesses play an important role in creating wider community impact.

Anjar Sifa Maulidia, a PNM customer who runs a laundry business, said participating in RE3 For-E had been a rewarding experience.

"We are happy to be involved in PNM’s RE3 For-E program. We helped wash and prepare the donated clothing before it was distributed to people in need. In addition to earning extra income, we are proud to contribute to a social initiative that benefits others," she said.

Emi Himawati, a PNM Mekaar customer from Surakarta, Central Java, also expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the program.

"We would like to thank PNM for supporting our laundry business through the laundry orders generated from employees’ clothing donations as part of PNM’s 27th anniversary activities. This support is very meaningful, because it helps our business to grow and motivates us to keep moving forward together with PNM," she said.

Through RE3 For-E, clothing that might otherwise become waste is given a second life. The initiative benefits clothing recipients, supports the livelihoods of laundry entrepreneurs and promotes responsible consumption across the wider community.

The program reflects PNM’s broader commitment to creating inclusive and sustainable impact. By connecting environmental stewardship with economic empowerment, RE3 For-E demonstrates how collective action can generate meaningful change across multiple sectors of society.

As PNM celebrates its 27th anniversary under the theme “Together in Every Step, Supporting Every Struggle”, RE3 For-E is a tangible example of how collaboration can transform simple acts of giving into lasting opportunities for communities nationwide.

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Related Article

Ministry's planned PNM takeover may happen this year, Purbaya says

Analysis: Structural challenges could limit Danantara’s economic impact

Beyond the Gini ratio: A deeper inequality Indonesia must confront

Standard Chartered helps affluent Indonesians turn global headwinds into opportunities

From Brussels to Bali: Seizing the prosperous promise of the IEU-CEPA

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Dadan Hindayana (center), former head of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) that oversees the free nutritious meal program, is escorted by Attorney General's Office (AGO) officers and Indonesian Military personnel as he leaves the AGO building in Jakarta on June 3, 2026. AGO named Dadan and two former BGN deputies as graft suspect pertaining to procurement and partnering foundation appointment for the program, a day after they were removed on concerns including food quality.
Politics

Indonesia opens corruption probe into large-scale free meals program
(From left to right) Defendants Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Cahyono, Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetya and First Lt. Sami Lakka attend the indictment hearing against them in the case of acid attack against activist Andrie Yunus at the Jakarta Military Court in East Jakarta on April 29, 2026. Military prosecutors indict them of committing premeditated serious assault by hurling acid against Andrie on March 12 in Jakarta.
Editorial

Who are the real ‘foreign agents’?
Red alert: An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

IDX plunges 4 percent, piling pressure on rupiah

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Building alliances of among US allies
Society

After landmark law, domestic workers in Indonesia wait for wages to catch up
Archipelago

Indonesia records significant drop in haj-related fatalities
Archipelago

Police bust international online scam syndicate in Central Java
Archipelago

Trans Batam bus route extended to Hang Nadim airport
Academia

After the state and the owner, who protects fishers?
Politics

Media probe reveals disinformation behind ‘foreign-backed’ 2025 protests
Americas

US House votes for measure that would end Iran war, in blow to Trump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.