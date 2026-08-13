Hong Kong's new frontier: Where Indonesia grows global

Situated near Shenzhen’s metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis serves as Hong Kong’s primary I&T hub to drive strategic cooperation across the Greater Bay Area. (Images courtesy of www.nm.gov.hk)

I n little more than a decade, Indonesia has grown into Southeast Asia's largest economy, with its factories and resource base feeding supply chains that stretch to every major market.

Home to the world's largest nickel reserves, Indonesia is now pursuing an ambitious downstreaming drive, moving from exporting raw materials to building the batteries and electric vehicles of the future at home.

As Asian supply chains become increasingly regionalized, Indonesia sits at the center of this transformation. Yet, the ambition of Indonesian enterprise now extends beyond the factory gate. The next chapter is about moving further up the value chain: designing, financing and scaling globally.

The question is no longer whether to expand across Asia, but where to anchor, finance and grow that ambition.

Hong Kong's answer is taking physical form in the Northern Metropolis.

A place to build, a market to plug into

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Every enterprise expanding into Asia needs two things: A place to build, and a market to plug into. Hong Kong now offers both, side by side. The place is the Northern Metropolis, a 30,000-hectare canvas along the Mainland border, combining innovation and technology at its core. The market is one of the world's deepest pools of capital and trading infrastructure, geared to finance the real-economy flows moving through Asia.

For innovation-led companies already embedded in regional supply chains, the combination is compelling. Indonesian companies can retain their engineering and manufacturing strengths at home while locating R&D, regional headquarters and access to global capital in Hong Kong. Together, these advantages transform a cost-competitive production base into a higher-value global business.

The appetite is already visible. The recent launch of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong) in June 2026, which drew more than 100 delegates on a guided Northern Metropolis tour on its first day, reflects a deepening relationship: ASEAN has been Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, and in the first half of 2026 the number of ASEAN companies InvestHK helped set up or expand rose by nearly 30 percent year on year.

Innovation and technology at the core

Spanning roughly one-third of Hong Kong's land along the Shenzhen border, the Northern Metropolis is the "north engine" of a new dual-engine economy, innovation and industry in the north, finance and professional services in the south.

Across the region, businesses will recognize the wave of master-planned districts reshaping Asia's economic map, such as the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone. The Northern Metropolis shares that ambition and scale, and carries a distinct strength as it plugs directly into a mature international financial center from day one, giving enterprises immediate access to world-class capital, professional services and global connectivity. The development has already progressed from the blueprint into delivery, with major projects now moving decisively from planning to implementation.

Innovation sits at the heart of the proposition. The San Tin Technopole offers more than 200 hectares for R&D and new industrialization across life sciences, AI, robotics and green tech, while the Hong Kong–Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) functions as a cross-border testbed facilitating the flow of talent, capital, data and goods. A major new data-center cluster at Sandy Ridge, over 110,000 square meters, is strengthening the computing backbone for AI-driven research and industry. Trade infrastructure is also scaling in step: 32 hectares in Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen are reserved for a modern logistics cluster, capable of linking Indonesian goods to Mainland production and global markets.

Located at the heart of the Northern Metropolis, the San Tin Technopole expands I&T development capacity while building a sustainable, liveable community. (Images courtesy of www.nm.gov.hk)

Land award

Perhaps the clearest signal of intent is how the land itself is awarded. In most great cities, prime land goes to whoever bids highest. The Northern Metropolis flips that logic: The deciding factor is not the size of the cheque, but the strength of the vision, whether it brings leading enterprises in strategic industries, how quickly, how much it will invest, and how many jobs it will create. Financial bidding counts for less than a third of the decision. In practice, a serious manufacturer or innovator with the right project can secure a foothold that money alone cannot buy.

That door is already open. At Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen, the first large-scale Northern Metropolis land disposal has gone to tender, drawing inquiries from overseas firms across medical, new energy and big data, while pharmaceutical leader Pfizer has formed a strategic partnership at HSITP to drive biotech incubation, clinical trials and talent development.

"The Greater Bay Area is one of the most dynamic economic regions on earth, a US$2 trillion economy, 88 million consumers, and recently ranked by WIPO as the world's leading innovation cluster," said Arnold Lau, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion. "For Indonesian companies, the Northern Metropolis is the doorway into that ecosystem, a base running on Hong Kong's common law system and the free flow of capital, talent and data, minutes from the Mainland's manufacturing and research strength. That is the essence of Hong Kong's evolution from super-connector to super value-adder."

Your foothold in Asia's next decade

For Indonesian enterprises, the Northern Metropolis is more than Hong Kong's next development, it is an access point to Asia's next decade of trade, capital and innovation. The early movers will shape this ecosystem. InvestHK serves as your on-the-ground partner, connecting you with the right sites, licensing support, talent and capital while streamlining every stage of market entry. For those looking to establish a presence in Hong Kong’s new frontier, InvestHK’s team is available to provide further guidance and support.