TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm
Indonesia vessel is holding passing drills with China, navy spokesperson says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm
Indonesia vessel is holding passing drills with China, navy spokesperson says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Hong Kong's new frontier: Where Indonesia grows global

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, August 13, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Situated near Shenzhen’s metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis serves as Hong Kong’s primary I&T hub to drive strategic cooperation across the Greater Bay Area. (Images courtesy of www.nm.gov.hk) Situated near Shenzhen’s metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis serves as Hong Kong’s primary I&T hub to drive strategic cooperation across the Greater Bay Area. (Images courtesy of www.nm.gov.hk)

I

n little more than a decade, Indonesia has grown into Southeast Asia's largest economy, with its factories and resource base feeding supply chains that stretch to every major market.

Home to the world's largest nickel reserves, Indonesia is now pursuing an ambitious downstreaming drive, moving from exporting raw materials to building the batteries and electric vehicles of the future at home.

As Asian supply chains become increasingly regionalized, Indonesia sits at the center of this transformation. Yet, the ambition of Indonesian enterprise now extends beyond the factory gate. The next chapter is about moving further up the value chain: designing, financing and scaling globally.

The question is no longer whether to expand across Asia, but where to anchor, finance and grow that ambition.

Hong Kong's answer is taking physical form in the Northern Metropolis.

A place to build, a market to plug into

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Every enterprise expanding into Asia needs two things: A place to build, and a market to plug into. Hong Kong now offers both, side by side. The place is the Northern Metropolis, a 30,000-hectare canvas along the Mainland border, combining innovation and technology at its core. The market is one of the world's deepest pools of capital and trading infrastructure, geared to finance the real-economy flows moving through Asia.

For innovation-led companies already embedded in regional supply chains, the combination is compelling. Indonesian companies can retain their engineering and manufacturing strengths at home while locating R&D, regional headquarters and access to global capital in Hong Kong. Together, these advantages transform a cost-competitive production base into a higher-value global business.

The appetite is already visible. The recent launch of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong) in June 2026, which drew more than 100 delegates on a guided Northern Metropolis tour on its first day, reflects a deepening relationship: ASEAN has been Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, and in the first half of 2026 the number of ASEAN companies InvestHK helped set up or expand rose by nearly 30 percent year on year.

Innovation and technology at the core

Spanning roughly one-third of Hong Kong's land along the Shenzhen border, the Northern Metropolis is the "north engine" of a new dual-engine economy, innovation and industry in the north, finance and professional services in the south.

Across the region, businesses will recognize the wave of master-planned districts reshaping Asia's economic map, such as the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone. The Northern Metropolis shares that ambition and scale, and carries a distinct strength as it plugs directly into a mature international financial center from day one, giving enterprises immediate access to world-class capital, professional services and global connectivity. The development has already progressed from the blueprint into delivery, with major projects now moving decisively from planning to implementation.

Innovation sits at the heart of the proposition. The San Tin Technopole offers more than 200 hectares for R&D and new industrialization across life sciences, AI, robotics and green tech, while the Hong Kong–Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) functions as a cross-border testbed facilitating the flow of talent, capital, data and goods. A major new data-center cluster at Sandy Ridge, over 110,000 square meters, is strengthening the computing backbone for AI-driven research and industry. Trade infrastructure is also scaling in step: 32 hectares in Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen are reserved for a modern logistics cluster, capable of linking Indonesian goods to Mainland production and global markets.

Located at the heart of the Northern Metropolis, the San Tin Technopole expands I&T development capacity while building a sustainable, liveable community. (Images courtesy of www.nm.gov.hk)
Located at the heart of the Northern Metropolis, the San Tin Technopole expands I&T development capacity while building a sustainable, liveable community. (Images courtesy of www.nm.gov.hk)

Land award

Perhaps the clearest signal of intent is how the land itself is awarded. In most great cities, prime land goes to whoever bids highest. The Northern Metropolis flips that logic: The deciding factor is not the size of the cheque, but the strength of the vision, whether it brings leading enterprises in strategic industries, how quickly, how much it will invest, and how many jobs it will create. Financial bidding counts for less than a third of the decision. In practice, a serious manufacturer or innovator with the right project can secure a foothold that money alone cannot buy.

That door is already open. At Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen, the first large-scale Northern Metropolis land disposal has gone to tender, drawing inquiries from overseas firms across medical, new energy and big data, while pharmaceutical leader Pfizer has formed a strategic partnership at HSITP to drive biotech incubation, clinical trials and talent development.

"The Greater Bay Area is one of the most dynamic economic regions on earth, a US$2 trillion economy, 88 million consumers, and recently ranked by WIPO as the world's leading innovation cluster," said Arnold Lau, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion. "For Indonesian companies, the Northern Metropolis is the doorway into that ecosystem, a base running on Hong Kong's common law system and the free flow of capital, talent and data, minutes from the Mainland's manufacturing and research strength. That is the essence of Hong Kong's evolution from super-connector to super value-adder."

Your foothold in Asia's next decade

For Indonesian enterprises, the Northern Metropolis is more than Hong Kong's next development, it is an access point to Asia's next decade of trade, capital and innovation. The early movers will shape this ecosystem. InvestHK serves as your on-the-ground partner, connecting you with the right sites, licensing support, talent and capital while streamlining every stage of market entry. For those looking to establish a presence in Hong Kong’s new frontier, InvestHK’s team is available to provide further guidance and support.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with InvestHK

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 

A preventable disaster 

Related Article

Indonesia’s automotive market is resetting, but long-term growth remains strong

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game

The MSCI's ‘nuclear option’ is a bluff. The coming haircut is not

Unlocking global potential: why leading enterprises should look to Hong Kong

Hong Kong gears up to host annual National Games

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 

A preventable disaster 

More in Business

 View more
A woman walks past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on Aug. 11, 2026, on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta.
Regulations

Govt to reroute Danantara dividends back to state budget
This handout photo taken and released on March 17, 2025, by the Presidential Palace shows an aerial view of the smelter facility operated by PT Freeport Indonesia.
Companies

Freeport’s Gresik smelter halts operations for furnace repairs
Situated near Shenzhen’s metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis serves as Hong Kong’s primary I&T hub to drive strategic cooperation across the Greater Bay Area. (Images courtesy of www.nm.gov.hk)
Economy

Hong Kong's new frontier: Where Indonesia grows global

Highlight
A boy sits at the Dago residential area in Bandung, West Java on Aug. 5, 2026. The West Java office of Statistic Indonesia (BPS) recorded a decrease on the number of urban poors from 2.83 million people in September 2025 to 2.7 million in March.
Society

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
Illustration of Indonesian passport
Editorial

A start, not a settlement
President Prabowo Subianto looks on before delivering a speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Economy

2027 budget plan puts prudence, credibility to the test

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia to make tech companies pay more outlets for content under reworked media law
Society

Free meals drive leaves remote kitchen investors deep in debt
Regulations

Govt to reroute Danantara dividends back to state budget
Archipelago

Rescuers comb waters near Bali for 5 missing after ferry blaze
Academia

Japan’s complex and forgotten ties with Islam
Archipelago

Two motorcyclists killed by train at unguarded N. Sumatra railway crossing
Academia

Hidden inequality in Indonesia’s new university accreditation system
Companies

Freeport’s Gresik smelter halts operations for furnace repairs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.