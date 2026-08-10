Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm

Two activists install a banner reading “Freedom of expression = a right” on a fence surrounding the Central Jakarta District Court on March 6, 2026, when the court acquitted activists Delpedro Marhaen Rismansyah, Khariq Anhar, Muzaffar Salim and Syahdan Husein in their trial for incitement in relation to the anti-government protests in August-September 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The two men were arrested over online comments about the President's controversial remark on Iran’s nuclear capability, which the police allege breach certain provisions on provocation and incitement in the ITE Law.

T he arrests of two netizens who reposted a controversial remark by President Prabowo Subianto have sparked concern among rights groups, that further restrictions on freedom of expression could create a climate of fear.

On Aug. 6, the West Java Police arrested suspects AYP, 49, and AF, 40, for allegedly posting and spreading content deemed provocative and inciting criminal acts via social media.

The arrest followed a report filed on Aug. 4 by an unidentified complainant who alleged that several of the posts were a threat to national unity and security, West Java Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Hendra Rochmawan told a live streamed press briefing on Aug. 6.

The posts mentioned in the complaint centered on a remark the President made on Iran’s possession of nuclear weapons on July 31 at a gathering with members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) at the State Palace.

Prabowo said in his live streamed speech that “Iran already has nuclear weapons”, and that this could prompt neighboring countries to consider pursuing their own nuclear capabilities.

Clips of the speech quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from the public and foreign policy experts alike, who pointed out that the unsubstantiated statement risked reinforcing the narratives used to justify the United States-Israeli strikes against Iran in February.

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