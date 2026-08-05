Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Palestinians attend the funeral of 112 members of the Hassayna and Abu Sharia clan, who were killed in an Israeli strike in 2023 and whose remains were recovered from beneath the rubble, according to Gaza's Civil Defense, in Gaza City, August 4, 2026. (Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas)

I ndonesia has condemned Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza amid ongoing negotiations over the territory’s postwar reconstruction plan, saying the strikes have worsened the plight of Palestinians and urging Tel Aviv to fully honor its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry official X account, Jakarta said the attacks constituted serious violations of international law, calling for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, unhindered aid access to Gaza and renewed efforts toward a two-state solution that would establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

“Indonesia calls for Israel [...] to immediately and permanently cease its military attacks, fully implement its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and honor all commitments under the ceasefire agreements,” the ministry said on Tuesday evening.

Indonesia’s statement came days after Israel launched another wave of airstrikes across Gaza that killed more than two dozen Palestinians, according to local health authorities, raising fresh uncertainty over the ceasefire as negotiations over the territory’s postwar future continued.

The strikes, which continued through the weekend and into Monday, hit several areas across Gaza, including the central city of Deir al-Balah, the southern town of Mawasi, as well as Gaza City, Reuters reported.

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A string of countries, including Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, swiftly condemned the attacks, warning that the strikes could jeopardize ongoing negotiations over the Gaza peace plan.