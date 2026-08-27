Maybank Marathon 2026 cements its reputation as a world-class running event

More than 14,000 runners from 46 countries convened in Gianyar, Bali, for Indonesia’s first World Athletics Elite Label Road Race.

P T Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk has announced the winners of Maybank Marathon 2026 in partnership with Visa, concluding Indonesia's first World Athletics Elite Label Road Race.

Held at the Bali United Training Center in Gianyar from Aug. 21 to 23, the 15th edition of the Maybank Marathon carried the theme of "Pace You Forward," with a total of 14,100 people from 46 countries taking part in the marathon, half marathon, 10K and wheelchair events.

The flag-off was conducted in stages, beginning with the marathon at 4:20 a.m. WITA, followed by the half marathon at 5:30 a.m., the 10K at 6:00 a.m., and the wheelchair category thereafter.

Robi Syianturi and Ina Lydia claimed the top spot in the Male National and Female National, respectively, each receiving a prize of Rp 100 million.

Meanwhile, Michael Kimani Kamau and Veronicah Njeri Maina, both from Kenya, respectively took first place in the Male Open and Female Open, winning Rp 260 million each.

In total, the prize pool reached more than Rp 3 billion (US$170,000).

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Celebrating every runner's achievement

Maybank Indonesia president director Steffano Ridwan said this year's event once again demonstrated that the Maybank Marathon is more than just a competition; it is a platform for runners to challenge themselves while celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship.

"Today, we are not only celebrating the winners but also every participant who had the courage to stand at the starting line, challenge themselves, and cross the finish line. For us, every participant has their own achievement. That is the true spirit of Pace You Forward, to keep moving forward and become better," he said, adding that the consistency of organizing the event for 15 consecutive editions has been essential in maintaining the Maybank Marathon's reputation as an international-standard running event.

"We are grateful that Maybank Marathon 2026 was conducted safely, orderly, and successfully. The success of a marathon is measured not only by the number of participants or finishing times but also by how well we ensure the safety, comfort, and memorable running experience of every participant," he added.

(Courtesy of Maybank Indonesia)

A successful race day through collaboration

Maybank Marathon project director Bambang Irawan attributed the success to months of preparation as well as close collaboration among numerous stakeholders.

"For months, we prepared every aspect of the event, from the race route, participant safety, medical services, Race Pack Collection, to race day operations,” he said.

“However, our greatest challenge was not simply managing the number of runners, but ensuring that every runner could run safely and in comfort, and be proud to be part of the Maybank Marathon experience from start to finish.”

Bambang added that a comprehensive post-event evaluation would help the organizers identify areas for improvement and further enhance the event’s quality standards.

"We sincerely appreciate all participants, the regional government, security personnel, medical teams, marshals, pacers, pecalang (Balinese traditional guards), sponsors, partners, the people of Bali, and our media colleagues for supporting this year's event. Every piece of feedback will become valuable input as we continue to enhance the quality of future Maybank Marathon editions," he said.

Visa supports a world-class sporting experience

As the title sponsor, Visa also played an important role in supporting participants throughout the Maybank Marathon 2026, with Visa Indonesia country manager Vira Widiyasari noting that the event once again demonstrated how a world-class sporting event can create an impact that extends far beyond the finish line.

"Throughout the weekend, we witnessed how the spirit of sport brought together thousands of runners from different countries, energized local economic activity, and further strengthened Bali's position on the global stage. We are proud to collaborate with Maybank Indonesia in delivering a memorable experience for participants while supporting the sustainability of one of Indonesia's most iconic sports tourism events.

“Congratulations to all winners and participants who became part of Maybank Marathon 2026. We hope the positive momentum created this year will continue and inspire even more people to participate in the years ahead," said Vira.

Strengthening Bali as a global sports tourism destination

The Maybank Marathon 2026 also reflects Maybank Indonesia's commitment to creating broader positive impact through sports. Beyond promoting healthy lifestyles and supporting the development of Indonesia's athletics ecosystem, the event continues to strengthen Bali's position as a world-class sports tourism destination while contributing to local economic activity.

Maybank Indonesia hopes that the spirit of "Pace You Forward" will continue to live beyond race day and inspire runners to keep moving forward, continue training, and prepare themselves for the next Maybank Marathon.