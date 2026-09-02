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Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Gregor Stuart Hunter (Reuters)
Singapore
Wed, September 2, 2026

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A drone view shows vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Aug. 28, 2026. A drone view shows vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Aug. 28, 2026. (Reuters/STR)

S

tocks slumped in Asian trading on Wednesday as a bond market-induced selloff on global markets spilled over into the region, after renewed attacks by the United States on Iran pushed oil prices higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.5 percent as South Korea's KOSPI dropped more than 3 percent, while the Nikkei 225 was down 2.6 percent. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent.

Brent crude futures extended gains into a second day as trading resumed in Asia, rising 1.3 percent to $95.91 a barrel after the US launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran on Tuesday, which earlier pushed oil prices to a five-week high.

"The threat of further disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz has brought about renewed anxiety over inflation, driving a selloff in stocks across most major markets and a rout in global bond markets," Westpac analysts wrote.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond hit an intraday high of 4.8122 percent, its highest level in almost three years, while the yield on the 5-year Japanese government bond rose to 2.295 percent, its highest level on record.

"September kicked off on a shaky note as developed market government bonds continued to sell off," DBS analysts wrote.

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"Brace for a volatile month ahead as high yields cause angst across the asset classes," they added. "If the bond rout does not get stemmed, policymakers would probably have to resort to more aggressive measures to cap yields."

The kiwi dollar was down 0.6 percent at $0.5855 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent, as expected by markets, though dovish language in the central bank's statement weighed on the currency.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 99.79, its highest since Aug. 17.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1 percent as a surge in government bond yields weighed on equities.

The declines came as data from the Institute for Supply Management released on Tuesday showed US manufacturing activity moderated in August amid a slowdown in new orders, but remained in expansionary territory.

Traders believe that the Federal Reserve is likely to lift interest rates at its next meeting in two weeks, though a hike is not certain.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 67 percent probability of a 25-basis-point increase to benchmark borrowing costs at the US central bank's two-day meeting ending on Sept. 16, compared to a 39.6 percent chance a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Gold was down 0.8 percent at $4,295.70 an ounce, while bitcoin slipped 0.6 percent to $76,979.55 and ether was 0.9 percent lower at $2,397.78.

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