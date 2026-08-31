Transparency matters

Residents and online motorcycle taxi drivers arrange boxes of bottled water donated by members of the public for participants of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) during a rally on Aug. 26 ally outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

W hen news broke about Bank Mandiri freezing a bank account of a protest coordinator less than a week before the eventual rally, questions and criticism about the process were immediately flooded on social media platforms.

The bank account in question reportedly contains public donations intended to cover food and transportation for a group of residents from Pati, Central Java, who demanded the seizure of assets belonging to corruption convicts during their protests outside the House of Representatives in Jakarta on Aug. 27.

On social media, Mandiri customers expressed their disappointment with the publicly listed state-run bank and questioned its credibility, while legal and banking experts alike pointed to the lack of legal basis behind the account freezing. There were even calls to boycott Mandiri, one of the largest banks by assets and loan disbursements.

There is also profound concern that banking powers are becoming a new tool to restrict freedom of expression in the already shrinking civic space. That was particularly concerning because of the timing of the freeze, which came about a week before the demonstration.

Following public controversy, the bank apologized and attributed the freeze to a request from law enforcement authorities, but refrained from identifying the agency involved or providing details of the case or the legal basis for the request.

It was only later revealed that the Jakarta Police were the one which made the request, though they said it was intended to suspend the transaction for up to around five business days for investigation purposes — and not indefinitely. The police said fundraising must be carried out under a licensed business entity, rather than by an individual, and cited the 2010 anti-money laundering law as another reason behind the request.

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But even then, the police did not elaborate further what kind of suspicious activity or suspected crimes that warranted the freeze, while the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), which is in charge of monitoring suspicious transactions, has denied involvement in the account freezing.