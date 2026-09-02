Batam’s investment surge puts Southeast Asia’s industrial gateway on stronger growth path

BP Batam head Amsakar Achmad (right) and BP Batam deputy head Claudia Chandra (center) attended a hearing on Aug. 31 with Commission VI of the House of Representatives in Central Jakarta in Jakarta. (Images courtesy of BP Batam

Based on its investment activity report (LKPM), Batam’s investment realization in H1 2026 reached Rp 29.89 trillion (US$1.8 billion), equivalent to 45.3 percent of its full-year target.

B atam is entering the second half of 2026 with investment momentum gathering pace, strengthening its position as one of Indonesia’s most important platforms for international manufacturing and regional supply chains.

Based on its investment activity report (LKPM), investment realization reached Rp 29.89 trillion (US$1.8 billion) in the first semester, equivalent to 45.3 percent of the Rp 66 trillion full-year target, putting the island on a solid trajectory toward its annual investment goal.

The acceleration is particularly significant as investment continues to build across the island’s industrial ecosystem. H1 realization was 27.31 percent higher year-on-year, while Q2 recorded Rp 12.41 trillion, bringing investment activity to a substantial level as Batam enters the second half of the year.

Foreign investment remained the largest component, reaching Rp 17.80 trillion (US$1.1 billion), while domestic investment contributed Rp 12.09 trillion (US$730 million). The combination gives Batam a broader investment base, linking international capital and technology with rising participation from Indonesian businesses and creating additional capacity for industrial expansion.

Singapore remained the largest source of reported investment, contributing Rp 10.89 trillion (US$660 million) during the first semester. Second place was Hong Kong at Rp 1.39 trillion, followed by South Korea at Rp 1.18 trillion, China at Rp 1.11 trillion, and the United States at Rp 1.02 trillion, highlighting Batam’s deep connections with major Asian economies as well as global investors.

BP Batam head Amsakar Achmad (third from right) and BP Batam Li deputy head Claudia Chandra (fourth from right), accompanied by their staff, attended a hearing on Aug. 31 with Commission VI of the House of Representatives in Central Jakarta. ( Images courtesy of BP Batam)

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The sectoral direction is equally important. Investment is increasingly concentrated in electronics, machinery, data centers, energy and industrial estates, positioning Batam to capture demand from higher-value manufacturing and digital infrastructure while generating opportunities across logistics, utilities, technology and supporting services.

For Batam’s investment strategy, the focus is increasingly shifting from incentives alone toward the quality of the business environment. Fary Djemy Francis, deputy for investment at BP Batam, said the island’s future must rest on stronger fundamentals, reflecting guidance from President Prabowo Subianto.

“The President’s direction is clear: Batam’s future can no longer rely solely on fiscal incentives, but must be built on three main foundations, regulatory certainty, trust and ease of doing business.”

With Rp 29.89 trillion already realized against the Rp 66 trillion LKPM target, Batam has achieved nearly half of its full-year ambition by midyear. The next challenge is to convert this momentum into productive capacity and deeper supply-chain integration, while regulatory certainty, investor confidence and ease of doing business become increasingly important in positioning Batam as Indonesia’s strategic gateway for global capital and manufacturing.