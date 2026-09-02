The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The 2027 State Budget: Path toward a narrower deficit

Tax revenue in 2027 is projected at around 9.3 percent of GDP. Adding customs and excise raises the ratio to roughly 10.4 percent, slightly above 10.2 percent of GDP in the 2026 outlook.

Agus Santoso (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives on Aug. 14 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he delivered the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal. (Reuters/Stringer) President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives on Aug. 14 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he delivered the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal. (Reuters/Stringer) (Reuters/Stringer)

T

he draft of the 2027 State Budget makes a clear headline commitment, with the fiscal deficit set to narrow to 2.4 percent of GDP, from 2.85 percent in the 2026 outlook, while the primary balance moves closer to neutral.

This consolidation rests heavily on revenue. Tax revenue is targeted to grow 12.1 percent to Rp 2.6 quadrillion (US$146.5 billion), while taxation as a whole is set at Rp 2.9 quadrillion, up 10.5 percent from the 2026 outlook. With non-tax revenue set to decline as state-owned enterprise (SOE) dividends are shifted to state asset fund Danantara, the credibility of the narrower deficit will depend largely on tax collection.

Tax revenue in 2027 is projected at around 9.3 percent of GDP. Adding customs and excise raises the ratio to roughly 10.4 percent, slightly above 10.2 percent of GDP in the 2026 outlook. Thailand collected around 13.1 percent of GDP in 2025, while the Philippines and Malaysia collected 14.6 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively.

Indonesia has remained in the 9 to 10 percent range for most of the past decade.

The composition of the target also warrants attention. Other tax components are budgeted at Rp 159 trillion in 2027, more than fifteen times the Rp 7 to 17 trillion range collected before 2025. Much of the recent increase reflects the tax deposit mechanism introduced under Coretax, alongside tax administration and collection receipts, rather than simply a structural expansion of the taxpayer base. Tax deposits allow taxpayers to pre-fund future liabilities, although unused balances do not yet constitute state revenue.

Other jurisdictions use different mechanisms. Vietnam requires quarterly provisional Corporate Income Tax payments of at least 80 percent of the annual liability, while Thailand requires a half-year prepayment based on estimated annual profit through Form Half-Year Corporate Income Tax Return (PND) 51. These are mandatory estimate-based instalments rather than standing deposits. Deposit-related receipts could therefore make headline revenue growth less informative about the recurring tax base.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Tax buoyancy reinforces the challenge. It measures how strongly tax revenues respond to economic growth, with a coefficient above 1 indicating that revenues grow faster than GDP. Before the pandemic, Indonesia’s realized tax buoyancy averaged reached around 0.7 in 2014-2019, before rising to around 2 during the 2022 commodity boom and falling back below 1 through 2025.

Outside exceptional commodity-driven periods, this suggests that Indonesia’s tax base has historically responded less than proportionately to economic growth. The 2027 budget target implies tax buoyancy of around 1.2, materially above recent non-commodity-boom performance. Reaching that level would require tangible gains in administration and compliance, making revenue mobilization one of the key factors shaping the delivery of the 2027 fiscal consolidation.

Several structural factors help explain Indonesia’s lower tax ratio relative to regional peers.

First, Indonesia has a relatively narrow consumption-tax base, partly reflecting its high value-added tax (VAT) registration threshold of Rp 4.8 billion or around $275,000, compared with roughly $50,000 in Thailand and a broadly similar level in the Philippines.

Second, Indonesia raises relatively little revenue from property taxation, at only around 0.1-0.2 percent of GDP, versus around 0.4-0.6 percent in Thailand and the Philippines and roughly 1-2 percent across Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) economies.

Third, tax expenditure is projected to reach Rp 632 trillion in 2027, nearly double its 2022 level, with around 65 percent concentrated in VAT and luxury-goods tax incentives, even as VAT and luxury-goods tax revenue is targeted to grow 13.4 percent year-on-year.

Together, these factors point to a relatively narrow effective revenue base.

Structural constraints are only part of the story. The domestic operating environment also affects how quickly potential revenue translates into collection.

Coretax has raised the potential for stronger tax administration and compliance, but implementation remains uneven, while the sensitivity of VAT receipts to refund realization was evident in the 2025 contraction.

A 2025 assessment by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) put Indonesia’s informal economy at around 36 percent of GDP, leaving a sizeable share of activity outside the formal reporting and tax perimeter. Enforcement capacity has yet to keep pace with the growing compliance workload, while implementation of the Amended Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) will depend on complementary regulation, data integration and sufficient audit capacity.

None of these weakens the case for fiscal consolidation. A narrower deficit would strengthen fiscal buffers, while stronger revenue mobilization would generally preserve more room for infrastructure and social programs than an adjustment driven mainly by spending restraint.

The 2027 framework nevertheless brings longstanding tax-policy questions into sharper focus. The growing cost of tax expenditure comes alongside the need to broaden the revenue base, while property taxation remains relatively underutilized and the interaction of refunds and tax deposits makes the composition and timing of revenue increasingly important. Better transparency, stronger tax administration and improved international information exchange would make it easier to assess whether higher revenue reflects lasting improvements in tax collection or only temporary factors such as payment timing and refunds.

The 2027 deficit target will depend not only on the headline numbers, but also on how sustainable the revenue increase is. A broader tax base, stronger compliance and better administration would make the improvement more durable. In this sense, 2027 will test whether Indonesia can raise revenue on a more lasting basis while keeping the deficit lower.

*****

The writer is an economist at Bank Mandiri.

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Related Article

Subsidized LPG quota set to run out, energy council warns

Govt to reroute Danantara dividends back to state budget

The new Indonesian rebellion: Build, don’t just protest

Purbaya addresses US investors in first overseas trip

Navigating oil shock: Fiscal challenges, policy choices for Indonesia

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

More in Business

 View more
US President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 02, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Markets

Stocks rise, yields ease as oil slips on Trump hint at short bombing campaign
A motorized tricycle taxi running on compressed natural gas (CNG) conveys a passenger on Jl. Kyai Haji Moh. Syafi'i Hadzami in South Jakarta on Dec. 20, 2023.
Regulations

LPG subsidy surge tests targeting, import curb pledge
Quality control: A worker inspects the quality of product on Oct. 4, 2019, at a steel factory in the Cikarang industrial estate in Bekasi, West Java.
Economy

RI factory activity contracts as ASEAN peers gain

Highlight
A thick haze shrouds Metro Manila due to smoke from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, in this drone picture taken in Quezon City, Philippines, September 1, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
President Prabowo Subianto, right, closes the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress as newly elected Rais Aam KH Miftahul Akhyar, center, and newly elected chairman of the NU Central Executive Board (PBNU) KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, also known as Gus Kikin, look on at Bahrul Ulum Islamic Boarding School in Tambakberas, Jombang, East Java, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The 35th NU Congress elected KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, or Gus Kikin, as chairman of the PBNU for the 2026-2031 term.
Editorial

To build NU anew
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Nurturing a culture to protect humanity in wartime
Warm Takes

The long plié
Archipelago

Mount Semeru fires spreading as E. Java experiences extreme drought
Markets

Stocks rise, yields ease as oil slips on Trump hint at short bombing campaign
Academia

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping should align on AI
Health

Burning inside out: GERD’s quiet toll on young women
Opinion

Analysis: Can Icomex make Indonesia a commodity price maker?
Academia

Growth, income disparities and national cohesion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.