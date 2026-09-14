Oil prices jump more than 2 percent after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz

This Planet Labs PBC satellite image shows damage to the East-West pipeline facility in the Hejaz Region, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 11, 2026. (Handout via Reuters/2026 Planet Labs PBC)

Oil prices had been expected to rise on Monday amid growing concerns about risks to supply from Saudi ​Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, whose East-West oil pipeline was shut on Friday by a drone strike that originated in ‌Iraq.

O il prices jumped more than 2 percent on Monday, after new Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia and Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf compounded supply concerns following the closure of a key Saudi oil pipeline.

Brent crude futures rose US$2.90, or 2.77 percent, to $107.51 per barrel as of ​23:13 GMT. WTI futures rose $2.27, or 2.27 percent, to $102.32 per barrel. Prices had initially risen more than 3 percent at ​market open.

Saudi Arabian state media on Sunday released video footage of damage to homes ⁠and a mosque from what it said was a Houthi attack on the country's southern Jazan province. The Houthis ​said they had also struck a Saudi military base in a neighboring province.

A vessel in the Strait of ​Hormuz was struck by a projectile, causing a fire and forcing the crew to be evacuated, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said on Sunday.

Iran said one person was killed and four crew wounded aboard an Iranian commercial vessel struck off its ​coast.

Oil prices had been expected to rise on Monday amid growing concerns about risks to supply from Saudi ​Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, whose East-West oil pipeline was shut on Friday by a drone strike that originated in ‌Iraq.

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The ⁠loss of the pipeline, which helped Saudi Arabia re-route its exports avoiding the Strait of Hormuz, threatens up to 4 percent of global oil supply.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had reached the strategic island of Perim on Friday, moving to tighten their control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another key oil transit lane that has been shipping ​4-5 percent of global supply in ​recent months.

Oil surged 8 percent ⁠higher on the week due to the disruptions, rising above $100 for the first time since July.

"Looking ahead, unless this week's talks in Oman produce something operational, or ​the East-West pipeline is brought back online quickly, the risk is that crude oil ​continues to ⁠extend its gains toward the $119.48 high of early March," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note on Sunday.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X later on Sunday, however, that a scheduled Monday meeting in ⁠Oman between ​Gulf countries and Iran to discuss the Strait of Hormuz had ​been postponed.

No peace talks have been held in the war, launched six months ago by the United States and Israel, since an ​interim agreement in June collapsed after a few weeks.