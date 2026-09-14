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Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy

Suahasil Nazara had been deputy finance minister since 2019.

Reuters
Jakarta
Mon, September 14, 2026

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Indonesia's Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara attends a monthly media briefing on the state budget at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on June 5, 2026. Indonesia's Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara attends a monthly media briefing on the state budget at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on June 5, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

President Prabowo Subianto has sacked the finance minister on Monday and appointed the deputy finance minister as his replacement.

Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara was among the senior officials who arrived at the state palace for a swearing-in ceremony. Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa had left in the middle of a parliamentary hearing.

Suahasil Nazara had been deputy finance minister since 2019.

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Prabowo has made several cabinet changes since taking office almost two years ago. Among the most recent was the appointment in July of Sudaryono as head of the National Nutrition Agency, which oversees the president's flagship free meals program.

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Much ado about asset forfeiture

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