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Living Lab Ventures hosts Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN, highlights Japan–ASEAN investment

The meeting also highlighted the role of the Japan Thematic Fund (JTF), an initiative aimed at strengthening investment and business opportunities between Japan and Southeast Asia, with Indonesia as one of its key markets.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 1, 2026

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The management of Living Lab Ventures (LLV) received a working visit on Sept. 21 from H.E. Yonetani Koji (center left), Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN, at the Biomedical Campus, BSD City, South Tengerang, Banten (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land) The management of Living Lab Ventures (LLV) received a working visit on Sept. 21 from H.E. Yonetani Koji (center left), Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN, at the Biomedical Campus, BSD City, South Tengerang, Banten (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

C

orporate venture capital and fund management platform Living Lab Ventures (LLV) hosted a working visit by the Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN, H.E. Yonetani Koji, at the Biomedical Campus in BSD City, South Tengerang, Banten, on Sept. 21.

The visit provided an opportunity to strengthen strategic dialogue on business opportunities, business expansion and innovation collaboration between Japan and ASEAN, particularly Indonesia. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Japan–ASEAN economic relations, including cross-border investment, market access, startup expansion, corporate collaboration and opportunities to strengthen connectivity between the business and innovation ecosystems in Japan and Southeast Asia.

The meeting also highlighted the role of the Japan Thematic Fund (JTF), an initiative established by LLV in partnership with Spiral Ventures to strengthen investment and business opportunities between Japan and Southeast Asia, with Indonesia as one of its key markets. Through JTF, Japanese startups and companies gain access that extends beyond funding, providing local market insights, strategic partners, business networks, and go-to-market opportunities to navigate, enter, and scale across ASEAN markets.

Bayu Seto, partner at Living Lab Ventures, noted that Japan and Southeast Asia have built strong economic ties over several decades, which provides an important foundation for further collaboration among startups, corporations, investors, and businesses across Japan and Southeast Asia. (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)
Bayu Seto, partner at Living Lab Ventures, noted that Japan and Southeast Asia have built strong economic ties over several decades, which provides an important foundation for further collaboration among startups, corporations, investors, and businesses across Japan and Southeast Asia. (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

Bayu Seto, partner at Living Lab Ventures, noted that Japan and Southeast Asia have built strong economic ties over several decades, which provides an important foundation for further collaboration among startups, corporations, investors, and businesses across Japan and Southeast Asia.

“As the ASEAN economy becomes increasingly integrated, we see the importance of strengthening the connection between international capital and growth opportunities across Southeast Asia. This not only serves as a catalyst for investment, but also creates broader opportunities for companies to access technology, innovation, expertise and markets across ASEAN. LLV seeks to connect global capital, businesses, and innovation with high-potential investment and growth opportunities in Southeast Asia.”

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Bayu Seto, partner at Living Lab Ventures (left) handed over the Token of Appreciation (ToA) to H.E. Yonetani Koji, Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN (center), witnessed by Shingo Kobayashi, director, chairman office at Sinar Mas Group & advisor at Japan Thematic Fund (right) as a symbol of strengthening collaboration and relations between Japan and ASEAN, especially Indonesia in the fields of investment, business and innovation (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)
Bayu Seto, partner at Living Lab Ventures (left) handed over the Token of Appreciation (ToA) to H.E. Yonetani Koji, Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN (center), witnessed by Shingo Kobayashi, director, chairman office at Sinar Mas Group & advisor at Japan Thematic Fund (right) as a symbol of strengthening collaboration and relations between Japan and ASEAN, especially Indonesia in the fields of investment, business and innovation (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

For companies pursuing cross-border expansion, funding is one part of the process. Understanding local market dynamics, finding the right partners, navigating the business environment and accessing regional networks remain vital to achieving sustainable growth.

Through this approach, LLV combines investment with strategic collaboration to help companies understand new markets and gain access to market-entry opportunities, partnerships, and business development across the region. LLV’s cross-border network also connects companies with stakeholders and opportunities that can support their business expansion.

Based in Indonesia, LLV is supported by an integrated ecosystem in BSD City that enables startups, corporations, investors and technology partners to interact and explore the application of innovative solutions in the Indonesian market. This approach allows companies to gain first-hand insights into the market and develop solutions suited to local needs before moving on to validation, commercial partnerships and regional expansion.

Produced by JP creative team in collaboration with Sinar Mas Land

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