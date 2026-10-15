PLN appoints Suroso Isnandar to replace Darmawan Prasodjo as new chief

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The state electricity firm has replaced its president director in an extraordinary general meeting that was convened just two days after a major power outage hit Batam, the Riau Islands, promoting a public apology from Danantara.
tate electricity firm PLN appointed Suroso Isnandar to succeed Darmawan Prasodjo as president director in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders on Wednesday.
PLN independent commissioner Andi Arief confirmed that the leadership change took place during the meeting.
"Yes, there has been a change in president director," he told CNN Indonesia by text message on Wednesday.
Andi added that in addition to his new role, Suroso would retain his previous position as PLN director of project management and renewables.
"For the time being, Pak Suroso will hold the president director role concurrently with his previous position until a successor for that role is found," he said.
The EGM, held at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, was attended by all members of PLN's boards of directors and commissioners as well as Tedi Bharata, deputy head of the State-Owned Enterprises Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN).
"I express my gratitude for the highly meaningful service of Darmawan Prasodjo. He carried out a great deal of transformation," Andi said, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.
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