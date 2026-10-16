Indonesian exporters reach global markets at TEI 2026

Indonesia Eximbank’s presence at the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia is part of its commitment to supporting Indonesian export-oriented businesses in the international market. (Images courtesy of Indonesia Eximbank)

The initiative is part of Indonesia Eximbank’s broader effort to support capacity building and market access for national businesses, particularly through the promotion of high-quality Indonesian products with export potential.

I ndonesia Eximbank/Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (LPEI) has facilitated the participation of 10 export-oriented businesses in Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2026, with the aim of expanding market access and creating business partnership opportunities with international buyers. The initiative underlines Indonesia Eximbank’s commitment to supporting the competitiveness of Indonesian products in the international market.

As a special mission vehicle (SMV) of the Finance Ministry acting as a policy bank, Indonesia Eximbank supports government policies designed to drive national export growth through financing, guarantees, insurance and consulting services.

In the 41st edition of TEI, which runs until Oct. 18 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD, Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia Eximbank is joined by the Finance Ministry, the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the Indonesia National Single Window Agency (LNSW) at the KemenkeuSatu booth.

Owing to their appeal to international buyers, this year’s participating businesses are focused on the food and beverage (F&B) industry, including liquid palm sugar producer Puri Food and Healthy; artisanal tea producer Sila Artisan Tea; North Sumatra-based coffee producer CV Mandiri Coffee; herbal food and beverage producer CV Ceterindo Kurnia Tritama; organic coconut sugar producer CV Bunga Palm; spice processor and exporter PT Agri Spice Indonesia; cocoa and chocolate producer PT Mandala Prima Makmur; spice supplier CV Alpha Agro Indonesia; coffee producer PT Kopi Prima Indonesia; and natural ingredient processor PT Haldin Pacific Semesta.

The ten assisted exporters represent the diverse potential of Indonesian products, encompassing the development of sustainable business practices, community empowerment and partnerships with local farmers. This involvement is part of Indonesia Eximbank’s broader effort to support capacity building and market access for national businesses, particularly through the promotion of high-quality Indonesian products with export potential.

Indonesia Eximbank corporate secretary Dyza Rochadi stated that the inclusion of these Indonesia Eximbank-supported exporters in TEI 2026 is part of the institution’s commitment to boosting the competitiveness of national products while encouraging businesses to capitalize on international trade opportunities.

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"As an export credit agency (ECA), Indonesia Eximbank provides a range of solutions, including financing, guarantees, export insurance and business capacity-building services. Through TEI 2026, businesses can consult directly regarding their export requirements - covering areas such as customs procedures and export services - with representatives from the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the LNSW," said Dyza.

In addition to providing consulting services, Indonesia Eximbank is participating in a number of discussion and knowledge-sharing sessions, covering topics such as government support for exporters, the identification of potential markets and the utilization of various facilities to bolster export activities.

From convenience to community

Putri Nasution, owner and CEO of Puri Food and Healthy, started her business in 2021 after being inspired by the convenience offered by a brand of packaged coconut milk, which she said allows homemakers to save time and effort when cooking.

She then took that inspiration and applied it to liquid palm sugar, an ingredient used in numerous dishes in Indonesian cuisine. To that end, Puri Food and Healthy has worked with more than 300 farmers across Langkat Regency in North Sumatra. The farmers, Putri explained, used to find it difficult to sell their palm sap, and many use it to make the traditional liquor tuak.

“Alhamdulillah [thank God] we have received support from Indonesia Eximbank along the way. I joined Indonesia Eximbank’s Coaching Program for New Exporter (CPNE) in 2022, and our sales revenue has only increased since then,” she said.

Puri Food and Healthy works with hundreds of farmers in North Sumatra to produce its signature liquid palm sugar, which has been exported to the Middle East and Europe. (Images courtesy of Indonesia Eximbank)

According to Putri, Indonesia Eximbank helped farmers with practical training sessions such as sterile practices in palm sap production, as well as business-centered sessions for the company like product promotion and marketing training, business matching sessions and trade show facilitation.

To date, Puri Food and Healthy has exported its liquid palm sugar to Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. A minimum order quantity is between 500 to 1,000 bottles, which corresponds to between 250 to 500 kilograms.

“We consistently hold on to our local wisdom in that our liquid palm sugar is cooked using firewood, which lends a smoky taste to the sugar that’s missing from those produced in factories. Even so, our orders have only gone up; from 1,000 pieces, to 5,000 and even 10,000 pieces.”

A sip of Sumatra across the world

Independent coffee producer CV Mandiri Coffee started from its owner Cipta Kurnia’s garage. Over the years, the company grew from strength to strength off the back of its coffee beans, producing more than 1,000 tonnes of coffee in 2023.

Muhammad Didin Lubis, a marketing representative for CV Mandiri Coffee, said the company sources its beans from hundreds of farmers across Sumatra, including Mandailing in North Sumatra and Takengon in Aceh.

In this month alone, he said, the company’s Sumatran coffee has been exported to Oman, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Malaysia.

During its participation in TEI 2026, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Netherlands-based Koffee Fabriek Group. As part of the contract, CV Mandiri Coffee will export between 5 to 7 tonnes of semi-washed Arabica Gayo coffee.

“CV Mandiri Coffee joined Indonesia Eximbank’s CPNE in 2023, and one of the training sessions is on how to make our businesses export-ready. […] Indonesia Eximbank also supports businesses looking to export their products, and this is something we’re very grateful for because we can get our names out there,” Didin said.

Tasting Indonesia’s heritage

CV Centerindo Kurnia Tritama started with a focus on wedang, a traditional hot ginger drink from Yogyakarta. Along the way, the company has branched out to other herbal drinks as well as herb-derived products, including eucalyptus tea, red ginger cookies and ginger candy.

The company’s founder and owner Dwi Karti Handayani, also known as Hani, said its current shipments include the US, Canada, Germany and Singapore, each with their distinctive tastes but with the same taste for Indonesia’s cultural heritage.

“For example, the US doesn’t like the products to be too sweet, so we added more ginger and reduced the sugar, though not completely as sugar is a vital part of the production process. In Germany, they have a list of ingredients that cannot be used at all in food products, so we have to submit a laboratory report before our shipment is cleared,” she explains.

Hani also expressed her gratitude to Indonesia Eximbank for their support, noting their role in helping MSMEs scale up as well as assistance in finding buyers through business matching sessions and trade show participation.

Through its presence at TEI 2026, Indonesia Eximbank hopes that more domestic business players will be able to seize international market opportunities while enhancing the competitiveness of Indonesian products - achieved by strengthening business capacity, developing business networks and gaining access to export support services.