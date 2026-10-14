The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited

Jiaxing Li (Reuters)
Hong Kong, China
Wed, October 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bull statues are pictured near screens showing the Hang Seng stock index and stock prices outside Exchange Square, in Hong Kong, China, on Feb. 3, 2026. Bull statues are pictured near screens showing the Hang Seng stock index and stock prices outside Exchange Square, in Hong Kong, China, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

A

sian shares inched higher on Wednesday as those related to artificial intelligence found respite after a selloff, while any gain was tempered by elevated oil prices and caution ahead of United States inflation data later in the global day.

Among firms in the AI supply chain, chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose more than 2 percent in South Korea while Kioxia was steady in Japan, recovering some of the previous session's loss.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent after US stocks ended the previous session with a mild loss. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi added 1.8 percent.

Sentiment remained cautious, however, with oil prices elevated as concern over energy supplies intensified following Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

US crude ticked up 0.8 percent to $94.96 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $106.6.

"After yesterday's chip-led sell-off in the region [...] market participants will be gauging whether shakiness across major indices eases. The geopolitical situation globally and the impact on energy markets won't help," said analyst Kyle Rodda at Capital.com.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In another sign of risk aversion, longer-dated bonds rallied as investors sought safety. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was steady at 5.221 percent after touching its lowest in nearly two weeks, while that on 30-year notes held at 5.569 percent following a three-day decline.

On Wall Street overnight, US bank stocks lost ground after mixed quarterly earnings results from Citigroup and peers, weighing on broader markets.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.04 percent at 7,858.8.

CPI test awaited

Market participants were awaiting US consumer price index data on Wednesday, hoping to extract clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

On average, economists estimated headline inflation accelerated to an annual 3.6 percent in September due to rebounding energy prices, with the core CPI rising 0.2 percent on a monthly basis.

"The risk is the core CPI surprises to the upside because of strong consumer demand and higher costs, pushing up market pricing of an October Fed hike and the USD," said currency strategist Carol Kong at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Investors priced in a 22 percent chance of an October interest rate hike ahead of the CPI data, the CME FedWatch Tool showed.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said the Fed may need to raise its policy rate once more this year to slow inflation, but that he sees no need for hikes in 2027.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against the currencies of some major trading partners, was down at 102.17. The euro was little changed at $1.1202.

Market participants were also awaiting Chinese inflation data on Wednesday, looking for signs of reviving domestic demand amid deflationary pressure.

Popular

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Related Article

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited

Seoul, Tokyo stocks plunge as Asia suffers fresh tech rout

Stocks rise on AI buzz, drop in oil prices

Stocks tumble as oil and inflation fan rate hike bets

Asian stocks rally as traders pare rate bets ahead of jobs data

Popular

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

More in Business

 View more
Arief Wijaya, managing director of the World Resources Institute (WRI) Indonesia, speaks during the launch of its working paper “Corporate green power procurement options in Indonesia” on Oct. 6 at the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum 2026 in Jakarta.
Companies

WRI Indonesia launches working paper on corporate green power demand
Servers in a corridor of a data center process information in this undated illustration.
Regulations

Data center project should not be halted amid policy rift: Ministry
Era Dabla-Norris, deputy director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the International Monetary Fund, speaks during a media interview on the opening day of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok on Oct. 12, 2026.
Economy

Advanced economies must 'act now' to lower debt as bond yields spike: IMF

Highlight
Firefighters work on cointaining a wildfire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on October 13, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Archipelago

Regional fallout grows as Indonesia rejects disaster status
Indonesian Navy personnel maneuver their boats on Sept. 17, 2026 directly above the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship which capsized in the Java Sea waters. The Virgo Transport 8 carried 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Sept. 13.
Editorial

Safety reform first
President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks past the podium ahead of a swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed cabinet ministers during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta on October 1, 2026.
Politics

Public confidence in Indonesia’s direction falls under Prabowo: Survey

The Latest

 View more
Companies

WRI Indonesia launches working paper on corporate green power demand
Regulations

Data center project should not be halted amid policy rift: Ministry
Books

Top-selling novelist denies AI use, admits plagiarism 'mistakes'

Americas

Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight
Academia

Shifting mental health care to communities
Economy

Advanced economies must 'act now' to lower debt as bond yields spike: IMF
Europe

Pope Leo has cancerous tumor removed in lung operation
Academia

Can Central Java afford the water cost of AI?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.