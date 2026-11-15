RI hides behind growth argument as world reneges on climate pledges

Special presidential envoy on energy and climate Hashim Djojohadikusumo delivers a speech on Thursday during the Leaders’ Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkey. (Environment Ministry/-)

Balancing climate action with growth is possible, analysts note, but it would require curbing coal in the national energy mix, taking concrete steps to prevent forest fires and accelerating the green transition across industries.

I ndonesia has reaffirmed its position that climate action must be balanced with economic growth as leaders from around the world grapple with sharing the burden at a United Nations conference in Turkey.

Analysts say achieving both goals is possible but will require curbing coal use in the national energy mix, taking concrete steps to prevent forest fires and accelerating the green transition across industries.

Speaking at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, special presidential envoy for climate and energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo said President Prabowo Subianto had made it clear that Indonesia would not choose between development and climate action but would pursue both.

“Indonesia is committed to accelerating economic growth while strengthening food and energy security, creating jobs and developing higher-value industries,” Hashim, who is also Prabowo’s younger brother, said during the conference’s Leaders’ Summit on Thursday.

Hashim pointed to President Prabowo’s pledge to build 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity as evidence of Indonesia’s effort to marry climate action with economic growth, saying the expansion would help reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Yet he made no mention of more direct efforts to phase out fossil fuels, including a long-stalled plan to retire coal-fired power plants early.

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Hashim noted that Indonesia had decided against expanding farming into forest areas, particularly primary forests, and would instead focus on improving agricultural productivity on degraded land.