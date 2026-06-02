Yacko's 'Unbreakable Me' finds power in vulnerability

Muting, undone: Yacko (center, front row) stands among 18 other women, their mouths covered with green tape, in a still from the music video for ‘Unbreakable Me’, which premiered on YouTube on April 21, 2026, Kartini Day, and is dedicated “To all the women who struggle to stay sane every day and heal through running”. (Courtesy of NODAYSOFF Production/-)

At a time when few local artists are openly tackling women's issues, the rapper is using music, as well as marathons, to challenge gender inequality and the stigma around mental health.

Some songs are meant for the charts; others are meant to start conversations.

With Unbreakable Me, Indonesian hip-hop artist and emcee Yacko delivers both a rallying cry and a personal testimony, drawing from her experiences as a musician, academic and runner to explore the invisible burdens many women carry and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.

Premiering on April 21 on YouTube, the music video for her latest single, Unbreakable Me, is dedicated to "all the women who struggle to stay sane every day and recover by running", according to its description. It was later released on digital streaming platforms starting from May 1.

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The music video stands out for its portrayal of running as a modern expression of female agency in the context of the persistent patriarchal culture in Indonesia. In the 3-minute, 49-second track blending hip-hop with rap rock influences, Yacko declares in the chorus: "No more silence / No more hiding / We are rising / We are fighting / It's the unbreakable me."

At a time when sexual harassment, female objectification and gender-based pay inequality continue to dominate public discourse, Unbreakable Me feels both timely and urgent.

Yet Yacko's advocacy extends beyond music. In August, she is taking part in this year’s TCS Sydney Marathon, using the event to champion and raise awareness about women's mental health.

Running mind