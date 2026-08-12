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Nintendo to launch Switch consoles in Indonesia

Nintendo told Reuters in an email it would launch Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in Indonesia this December.

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Jakarta
Wed, August 12, 2026

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In solidarity: An employee wearing a face mask stands next to a screen displaying a character of Nintendo game Super Mario at a store for Japanese games giant Nintendo in Tokyo on Feb. 3. PlayStation and Nintendo are suspending shipments to Russia, the Japanese gaming giants said Thursday. In solidarity: An employee wearing a face mask stands next to a screen displaying a character of Nintendo game Super Mario at a store for Japanese games giant Nintendo in Tokyo on Feb. 3. PlayStation and Nintendo are suspending shipments to Russia, the Japanese gaming giants said Thursday. (AFP/Behrouz Mehri)

J

apanese game maker Nintendo 7974.T said on Wednesday that it would launch its Switch consoles in Indonesia for the first time this year, marking its entrance into the country. 

Nintendo told Reuters in an email it would launch Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in Indonesia this December.

Asked what its presence in Indonesia might entail, the company said: "Unfortunately, we have nothing further to share besides the fact that we plan to launch Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in Indonesia this December."

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A subsidiary of one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates, Salim Group, will be the official distributor for the consoles, Ministry of Creative Economy said in a statement.

Irene Umar, vice-creative economy minister, said on Wednesday in an Instagram post that allowing Nintendo to sell its products through official channels would help address copyright violations.

Indonesia is pushing to make Nintendo's developer kit available to help local developers, Irene added.

Nintendo consoles and game cartridges are currently sold mainly through unofficial channels, making pricing mechanisms unclear, local game developer Adam Ardisasmita told Reuters. 

Salim Group's Axton Salim was quoted by state news website Antara as saying that its subsidiary would work with Nintendo to build an official repair centre and customer service.

Indonesia's gaming market is worth about Rp 30 trillion ($1.68 billion) annually, the largest in Southeast Asia, but local developers generate only around 2.5 percent of that spending, the Indonesian Game Association said last year.

Nintendo launched the Switch 2 hybrid home-portable console in June 2025 and expects to sell 16.5 million units in the current business year through to March 2027.

Last week, Nintendo said net profit jumped more than 50 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, helped by increased video game sales and a windfall connected to US tariff refunds.

The success of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" was also a bright point for the Japanese gaming giant, although unit sales for its current console, the Switch 2, are slowing.

Nintendo highlighted the strong performance of two new games for the Switch 2, a gadget that became the world's fastest-selling games console on its 2025 release.

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Both titles, "Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream" -- which sold nearly eight million copies -- and "Pokemon Pokopia", are life-simulation titles whose cosy gameplay has been described as a balm to the stressful modern world.

In April-June, net profit came to 147.4 billion yen ($930 million) in April-June, up 53.5 percent from the same period a year earlier, Nintendo said -- far surpassing estimates of 77.8 billion yen in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

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