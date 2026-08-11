TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
A preventable disaster 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
A preventable disaster 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia ramps up efforts to fight forest fires

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 11, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Firefighters and military personnel spray water on Aug. 9, 2026, in an attempt to extinguish a forest fire in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra. Firefighters and military personnel spray water on Aug. 9, 2026, in an attempt to extinguish a forest fire in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra. (Reuters/Abriansyah Liberto)

W

ith more than 107,000 hectares already ravaged by land and forest fires this year, the government is scrambling to strengthen its response as a prolonged dry spell and worsening climate conditions threaten to fuel a wider fire season.

The government has designated six fire-prone provinces as priorities for fire control, namely Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan, while preparing firefighting aircraft and expanding weather modification operations to induce rainfall.

Official data and independent analysis show that fire activity this year has surpassed levels recorded during the same period in 2019, when Indonesia experienced one of its most devastating fire seasons in recent history.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has warned that a strong El Niño is likely to persist until the first quarter of 2027. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole, another climate pattern associated with drier conditions, is also expected to prolong drought across much of Indonesia, increasing the risk of more widespread fires.

The recent fire in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in East Java has highlighted the growing challenge, with flames spreading toward residential areas in Dingklik Valley on Monday, seven days after the blaze began despite a National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) report that a joint team had contained the fire after it burned more than 550 hectares.

Read also: Bromo forest fire spreads further as strong winds intensify

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Against the backdrop of the escalating fire threat, the Office of the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister held a coordination meeting on Monday with the Forestry Ministry, Environment Ministry, BNPB and BMKG.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm

Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm

Related Article

Bromo forest fire spreads further as strong winds intensify

Singapore rallies behind multilateralism to brace against transboundary haze

High transboundary haze risk puts Indonesian policy to test: Report

Three dead after landslides strike North Sumatra highway

Bracing for ‘Godzilla’

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm

Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm

More in Indonesia

 View more
Elected regional heads attend the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Politics

Proposal to drop deputy regional heads from local elections gains traction
Firefighters and military personnel spray water on Aug. 9, 2026, in an attempt to extinguish a forest fire in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra.
Society

Indonesia ramps up efforts to fight forest fires
The opening ceremony of PON XXI Aceh-North Sumatra 2024 is shown on Sept. 9, 2024, at the Harapan Bangsa Stadium, Banda Aceh, Aceh. PON XXI Aceh-North Sumatra 2024 involved 65 sports and nearly 13,000 athletes from 38 provinces from Sept. 9-20, 2024.
Archipelago

Riau athletes demand long-overdue 2024 PON bonuses

Highlight
Firefighters and military personnel, help to spray water in an attempt to extinguish fire at an area affected by wildfire in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra province, August 9, 2026.
Society

Indonesia ramps up efforts to fight forest fires
A vendor serves customers shopping for staple foods on June 11 at Kahayan Market in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan.
Editorial

A healthy economy must be felt
Acting Bank Indonesia Gov. Destry Damayanti (center), Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chair Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left) and Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) Chair Anggito Abimanyu speak to reporters after attending a Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 27, 2026. The meeting discussed Danantara's participation in the KSSK to strengthen policy coordination by taking broader economic and business conditions into account.
Regulations

Destry named sole candidate for BI governor post

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Proposal to drop deputy regional heads from local elections gains traction
Academia

Monetary policy credibility: Is independence a necessary condition?
Opinion

Analysis: Fraud exposes vulnerabilities in Sumatra's fuel distribution
Society

Indonesia ramps up efforts to fight forest fires
Economy

Indonesia presses BRICS to defend multilateralism amid trade shift
Archipelago

Riau athletes demand long-overdue 2024 PON bonuses
Editorial

A healthy economy must be felt
Politics

Academic fraud clouds free meals Nobel bid
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia ramps up efforts to fight forest fires

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.