Bromo forest fire spreads further as strong winds intensify

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Authorities closed all four entrance gates to the iconic volcano in East Java as fires have ravaged 196 hectares of land.
orest and land fires in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) have continued to spread, scorching some 196 hectares of land, leading local authorities to enforce a total closure of all four entrance gates to the tourist area since Saturday at 10 p.m.
The closed access points include the Cemorolawang route in Probolinggo regency, Wonokitri in Pasuruan regency, Jemplang and Coban Trisula in Malang regency, and the Senduro access point in Lumajang regency. These closures will remain in place until further notice to ensure smooth firefighting operations and safety for tourists.
East Java Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) executive director Gatot Soebroto confirmed that the hotspots initially detected in several locations were reported to be spreading very quickly toward the northern side of B29 and B30 sides, reaching the lower area of the Bromo park.
“The fire is starting to spread to the northern side of B29 heading toward B30 and to the lower side of the sand sea caldera. Strong winds are one of the main obstacles in the firefighting process,” Gatot Soebroto told said on Sunday.
Extreme weather with very strong wind gusts has become the biggest hurdle for the joint team in breaking the chain of fires.
Ground firefighting efforts from above and below the cliffs by East Java BPBD and the joint team have often been outpaced by the fires spread.
In response, the government has deployed air support and a fleet of three water-bombing helicopters from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and the East Java provincial administration.
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