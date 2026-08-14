Octora challenges the colonial gaze in 'Menamai | Naming'

The flower that remembers: Octora’s 'The Flower That Remembers', created in 2025-2026, is made of merino wool and aluminum and measures 100 centimeters in diameter and 30 cm in height. (Courtesy of Gajah Gallery Jakarta/-)

Through archival photographs, handwoven textiles and an aluminum Rafflesia, Octora questions who has the power to name, classify and define.

T he new solo exhibition Menamai | Naming by artist Octora at Gajah Gallery Jakarta reveals an enduring inquiry into power dynamics and the supposed neutrality of the ways we see, particularly in archival images and ethnographic records produced under the colonial hierarchy of the Dutch East Indies.

Often regarded as historical documents, these images and records were, in Octora’s view, constructed according to whoever held the camera, wrote the narrative or controlled the archive under colonial rule.

Her efforts to confront archival collections, including those held by Leiden University, are not new. In this exhibition, however, the materiality of her work takes on an added dimension through the use of merino wool, which she describes as intricate, slow and tactile. Its physicality embodies a sense of care, undoing the sterile objectification embedded in colonial archives and ethnographic photography.

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While many of the works sharply critique the colonial gaze preserved in such images, Octora’s concerns extend beyond the archive. Her practice is driven by a broader sensitivity to injustice and the ways authenticity can be diminished when human lives are reduced to categories, data and objects of study.

Rectifying and disrupting the authority of the archive, Octora cuts apart images from different disciplines and reassembles them into entirely new compositions, using materials such as merino wool and cotton. The process itself becomes an act of reclamation.

The other view: Octora’s 'Mona Lisa dari Jawa' (Mona Lisa from Java), was created in 2025, made of merino wool, cotton and metal and measures 111 × 130 centimeters. (Courtesy of Gajah Gallery Jakarta/-)

The flower looks back