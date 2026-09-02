Prevention matters: Keeping cataracts and glaucoma at bay

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Regular eye examinations can detect sight-threatening conditions early, particularly in people at higher risk.
hey say the eyes are the mirror of the soul, revealing what words sometimes cannot. But our eyes are also a window to our health, and they can bear the consequences of conditions we may otherwise overlook.
Yet eye health is often neglected, even as some of the most serious threats to sight develop gradually and without obvious warning.
“Many patients routinely monitor their blood sugar and blood pressure, as well as their heart and kidney function, but not their eyes,” said Low Jin Rong, a consultant ophthalmologist at Cornerstone Eye Centre, Asian Healthcare Specialists, Singapore, during a health talk in Central Jakarta in late July.
The risks are reflected in a 2021 analysis of Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) surveys conducted in 15 provinces by Perdami (Indonesian Ophthalmologists Association) and the Health Ministry’s research and development agency (Litbangkes). It found that about 3 percent of Indonesians aged 50 and older were blind, with cataracts and glaucoma among the leading causes.
“The earlier you do it, the lower the risk, and the sooner you can enjoy good vision.” — Low Jin Rong, ophthalmologist
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The 2021 RAAB analysis also found that untreated cataracts accounted for 81.2 percent of blindness among Indonesians aged 50 and older, making them the leading cause of blindness in this age group.
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