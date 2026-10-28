Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie keep the music going as Blackpink takes a pause

A combination of images featuring solo projects by three Blackpink members this year, namely Jisoo’s upcoming single “Addicted” (left), Lisa’s EP Press Play (center) and Jennie’s EP Fallen Angel. (Instagram/Jisoo @sooyaaa_/Lloud @wearelloud/OA @oddatelier)

Jisoo teases new music, Lisa channels vintage Hollywood glamour and Jennie ventures into darker visuals, each carving out a distinct solo path.

J isoo of Blackpink will release a second prerelease single from her upcoming solo studio album on Friday, as the K-pop group’s members continue to pursue individual projects amid a lull in group activities.

Her agency, Blissoo, announced Tuesday that “Addicted” would follow “Click,” which came out in September. A teaser image shows Jisoo peeking from behind a shimmering black curtain, with her long hair and pointed fingernails also styled in black.

“Click” topped iTunes song charts in nine regions and debuted at No. 186 on Spotify’s daily songs chart. The release date for Jisoo’s first full-length solo album has yet to be announced.

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Her previous solo release was the EP Amortage, issued in February 2025. It topped iTunes album charts in 45 regions and sold more than 500,000 copies in its first week.

Lisa, meanwhile, released her six-track EP Press Play on Friday, led by “Tarantino,” whose action-packed music video draws on the cinematic style of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

The video follows Lisa through a hotel as she tries to deliver a letter to the filmmaker, encountering a series of obstacles along the way. The EP also includes “Sawadika,” “V12,” “Cobra,” “Cut U Off” and “Sweat.”

Lisa held a listening party in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong neighborhood on Thursday, offering fans an early preview of the tracks in a vintage Hollywood theater setting.

Released ahead of the EP, “Sawadika” was filmed in Lisa’s hometown of Bangkok. According to her agency, its music video garnered more than 70.8 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, marking her biggest music video debut and the highest first-day view count for a video released in 2026.

Beyond music, Lisa has expanded into acting. Her documentary Always Lalisa premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.

Jennie, the first of the three members to release an EP this year, has drawn attention for a different reason: debate over the imagery in her Fallen Angel music video.

Released Aug. 28, the minimalist track features a lyrical guitar melody and restrained vocals. Online discussion has focused on scenes near the end, featuring children in white robes and red veils holding candles, followed by images of fire and thorny bushes.

Some viewers described the sequence as disturbing, drawing comparisons to religious or cult-like rituals. Others argued that the imagery should be understood as artistic symbolism rather than a literal depiction of occult practices.

YouTuber Goyohan Sikdang said the discomfort could be intentional, arguing that artists can reinterpret familiar symbols rather than remain bound by their traditional meanings. Other viewers suggested the children, fire and thorns represented Jennie’s younger self and the adversity she had faced.

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Neither Jennie nor her agency has publicly addressed the debate.

“Fallen Angel” is the title track of Jennie’s latest EP, which also includes prerelease single “Less than a Lover” and “Heaven.” Three additional tracks, “Sweettooth,” “Lock It Down” and “Face”, are available exclusively on the physical edition.