Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

President Prabowo Subianto gestures near Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Merdeka Palace on July 6 in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said that the government would evaluate contracts with countries that did not “show respect” to Indonesia.

T he government’s decision to cut gas supplies to Singapore in favor of domestic consumers has raised questions about whether energy security is the only motive, after a senior minister suggested that the export cuts target countries showing “no respect” to Indonesia.

Analysts noted that the gas currently redirected from Singapore would do little to ease domestic shortages, given the limited volumes involved and the industries receiving the gas. They also cautioned that the abrupt export cuts could undermine Indonesia’s credibility as a reliable trading partner and its commitment to honoring commercial contracts.

The head of the Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas), Djoko Siswanto, announced the cut on Friday, which he said aimed to maintain a reliable domestic gas supply for power generation.

"Starting today, gas supply to Singapore is redirected to the domestic market from Natuna to PLN Batam through the WNTS-Pulau Pemping-Batam pipeline, amounting to 15 million standard cubic feet [mmscfd]," he said, as quoted by CNBC Indonesia.

Djoko stated that gas deliveries to Singapore from Sumatra would also be reduced by 16 mmscfd to meet electricity needs in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra through the TGI pipeline, bringing the combined cuts to a total of 31 mmscfd.

He added that the move aligns with Article 8 paragraph (1) of the Oil and Gas Law, which requires the government to prioritize domestic use of natural gas.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Subroto Awards 2026 in Jakarta on Friday night, Djoko stressed that the reduction applied only to exports to Singapore.