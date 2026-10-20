Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

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Discontent among ordinary Indonesians appears to be growing after two years of the Prabowo presidency, which has maintained, if not expanded, the loyalist camp through serial reshuffling at the cost of governance and tangible policy outcomes addressing real concerns.
resident Prabowo Subianto rose to power two years ago on a landslide victory, riding waves of optimism fueled by promises that the former Army general would accelerate economic growth and deliver social programs that would improve the lives of ordinary Indonesians.
But almost halfway through his five-year term, public sentiment has soured as his broad political support failed to translate into tangible policy outcomes that address their concerns, widening the disconnect between the government’s priorities and the reality on the ground.
A survey by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) found that Prabowo’s approval rating had dropped further to 44.5 percent ahead of his presidency’s two-year anniversary, down from 81.2 percent in November 2025. The number of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with his performance meanwhile grew to 53.4 percent from 16 percent, marking the lowest level of public approval for a president since the 1998 reform movement.
The decline, according to the survey, stemmed from growing frustration with the increasing cost of living, rampant corruption and the President’s flagship free nutritious meal and Red and White Cooperatives programs.
Persistent disconnect
Public support has declined despite some adjustments Prabowo made to the management of his programs, primarily by placing trusted allies in key positions following a series of setbacks last year.
In July, the President tapped longtime Gerindra Party politician Sudaryono to lead the National Nutrition Agency (BGN). This marked the second leadership change at the agency overseeing the free meal initiative, which has faced public scrutiny over its huge budget, recurring food poisoning cases and a graft scandal.
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