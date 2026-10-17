The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

MSCI weighs downgrading Indonesia to standalone-market status
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Making police reform work
Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited
How worried should we be about the global economy?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

MSCI weighs downgrading Indonesia to standalone-market status
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Making police reform work
Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited
How worried should we be about the global economy?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry

While Andrea Bocelli faces boycotts and Kanye West gets a pass in Jakarta, Indonesia reveals an uncomfortable truth: Separating the art from the artist isn't dead, it's just selectively enforced by local politics.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 17, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered his world-first performance from the UNESCO World Heritage Site Al-Hajar in Al-Ula. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered his world-first performance from the UNESCO World Heritage Site Al-Hajar in Al-Ula. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter)

F

or decades, cultural consumption relied on a convenient sanctuary: The doctrine of “separating the art from the artist”. It posited that aesthetic genius possesses an intrinsic dignity, shielded from the moral flaws, political sins, or commercial entanglements of the creator.

However, in an era defined by ethical consumption and geopolitical polarization like today, that reservation is rapidly collapsing.

This fracture is visible in Indonesia’s divided response to Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Celebrated globally as a master of classical crossover, Bocelli’s planned performances at Jakarta International Expo on Nov. 3, part of his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour—should have represented a high-water mark for the nation’s arts scene.

Instead, the event has triggered public backlash and boycott calls spearheaded by civil society and the conservative-leaning Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). The outcry did not target Bocelli’s bel canto vocal technique or his sacred repertoire; rather, it aimed his past participation in fundraising galas associated with the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF).

In a nation whose Constitution mandates a foreign policy of unwavering solidarity with colonized Palestine, Bocelli’s concert is politically and morally indefensible for many. For them, buying a ticket ceased to be an act of cultural appreciation, it becomes an implicit endorsement of Israel’s military occupation of Palestine.

In a majority-Muslim country, such humanitarian crises unfolding in Palestine are potent touchstones, easily mobilized for broader political or electoral alignment. We saw this dynamic during the rejection of Israel’s participation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023, slated to be held in various Indonesian cities a year ahead of the highly-contested presidential election. The boycott, spearheaded by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), forced FIFA to relocate the tournament to Argentina.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Yet, the collapse of the "art from the artist" defense applies with stark asymmetry on Indonesian soil. The intense scrutiny facing Bocelli stands in jarring contrast to the reception of Kanye West, who is also scheduled to perform in Jakarta, the only Southeast Asian stop of Ye Live Concert Tour 2026.

Popular

MSCI weighs downgrading Indonesia to standalone-market status

MSCI weighs downgrading Indonesia to standalone-market status
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Making police reform work

Making police reform work

Related Article

‘Unbound’: Quiet devastation woven through light and form

When law meets creativity: The crisis of valuing creative work

Indonesian Muslim groups rally behind Iran amid escalating war

Sulawesi’s ancient art and the end of Europe’s prehistoric monopoly

German philosopher Jurgen Habermas dies age 96

Popular

MSCI weighs downgrading Indonesia to standalone-market status

MSCI weighs downgrading Indonesia to standalone-market status
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Making police reform work

Making police reform work

More in Opinion

 View more
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered his world-first performance from the UNESCO World Heritage Site Al-Hajar in Al-Ula.
Editorial

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
An aerial view shows a farmer spraying crops in a rice field in Sukakarya, Bekasi, West Java, on Oct. 2, 2026.
Academia

Innovation from investment to impact

Farm workers spray green paddy on Oct. 2, 2026, at a rice field in Sukakarya district, Bekasi, West Java.
Academia

From farm innovation to food security for all

Highlight
Buildings are shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia, in Kuala Lumpur on October 16, 2026. Toxic haze has covered parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Asia and Pacific

In Malaysia, frustration grows over Indonesia haze
President Prabowo Subianto (center) talks with National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and Indonesian Military Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (right) while inspecting a forest and land fire site in Kubu Raya, Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. President Prabowo inspected efforts to tackle forest and land fires in several areas of Kalimantan to ensure the response is swift and effective.
Editorial

Leaderless haze control
Haze blankets Tjilik Riwut Airport in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan on October 14, 2026. Airport authorities temporarily suspended flights as smoke from wildfires reduced visibility.
Archipelago

Orange skies, ash-covered homes as wildfire smoke engulfs Palangka Raya

The Latest

 View more
Editorial

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Jakarta

Smoke from Kalimantan fires reaches Jakarta skies
Politics

Dissatisfaction with democracy hits record low under Prabowo
Economy

Indonesian exporters reach global markets at TEI 2026
Archipelago

Kilometer-long queues, traffic jams as fuel shortages hit Bali
Asia & Pacific

In Malaysia, frustration grows over Indonesia haze
Archipelago

Orange skies, ash-covered homes as wildfire smoke engulfs Palangka Raya
Companies

Agrinas Palma, Pakistani firm explore 200,000-ha palm oil project
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.