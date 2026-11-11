Jakarta cranks up the volume on Southeast Asia’s entertainment scene

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From global artists to international running events, the capital is expanding its entertainment calendar to draw foreign audiences and spending, though transport access, facility capacity and licensing certainty still pose challenges on the ground.
akarta is becoming an increasingly regular stop on international artists' world tours and a host of major sporting events, giving local audiences more opportunities to enjoy high-profile shows without traveling abroad.
The capital is heading into a busy year-end concert season with international acts scheduled across major venues through December. The lineup extends into 2027, featuring more international musicians and sports events on the calendar.
Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer will kick off the season with a show on Nov. 14 at the Indonesia Arena in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Central Jakarta. This is followed a week later on Nov. 21 with Guns N' Roses at the GBK Madya Stadium and South Korean singer and actor Doh Kyung-soo at the Istora Senayan Stadium.
Doh’s two-day slot runs until Nov. 22, when My Chemical Romance takes the stage at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta.
To wrap up the month, Simple Plan plays on Nov. 27 playing the Tennis Indoor Stadium and the Joyland Festival on Nov. 28 and 29 at GBK City Park.
The last month of the year sees 5 Seconds of Summer returning to the Indonesia Arena on Dec. 6, and then Korean sensation BTS takes center stage on Dec. 26, 27 and 29 at the GBK Main Stadium to close 2026.
The 2027 calendar welcomes Westlife on Jan. 10 at the GBK Main Stadium, and then Maroon 5 on Feb. 5 at Tanjung Priok’s JIS. Irish pop rock bank The Script is scheduled for a show on April 3, though the venue is yet to be announced.
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