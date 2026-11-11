The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Ministers leave Jokowi-affiliated party as House sets to decide on Gibran
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Ministers leave Jokowi-affiliated party as House sets to decide on Gibran
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta cranks up the volume on Southeast Asia’s entertainment scene

From global artists to international running events, the capital is expanding its entertainment calendar to draw foreign audiences and spending, though transport access, facility capacity and licensing certainty still pose challenges on the ground.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 11, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Larger than life: United States rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, makes a grand gesture on Oct. 24, 2026, during his Ye Live in Indonesia concert at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Senayan, Central Jakarta, his only Southeast Asian stop. Larger than life: United States rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, makes a grand gesture on Oct. 24, 2026, during his Ye Live in Indonesia concert at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Senayan, Central Jakarta, his only Southeast Asian stop. (Instagram/@rawvision.collective/-)

J

akarta is becoming an increasingly regular stop on international artists' world tours and a host of major sporting events, giving local audiences more opportunities to enjoy high-profile shows without traveling abroad.

The capital is heading into a busy year-end concert season with international acts scheduled across major venues through December. The lineup extends into 2027, featuring more international musicians and sports events on the calendar.

Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer will kick off the season with a show on Nov. 14 at the Indonesia Arena in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Central Jakarta. This is followed a week later on Nov. 21 with Guns N' Roses at the GBK Madya Stadium and South Korean singer and actor Doh Kyung-soo at the Istora Senayan Stadium.

Old habits, new China

From The Weekender

Old habits, new China

Read on The Weekender

Doh’s two-day slot runs until Nov. 22, when My Chemical Romance takes the stage at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta.

To wrap up the month, Simple Plan plays on Nov. 27 playing the Tennis Indoor Stadium and the Joyland Festival on Nov. 28 and 29 at GBK City Park.

The last month of the year sees 5 Seconds of Summer returning to the Indonesia Arena on Dec. 6, and then Korean sensation BTS takes center stage on Dec. 26, 27 and 29 at the GBK Main Stadium to close 2026.

The 2027 calendar welcomes Westlife on Jan. 10 at the GBK Main Stadium, and then Maroon 5 on Feb. 5 at Tanjung Priok’s JIS. Irish pop rock bank The Script is scheduled for a show on April 3, though the venue is yet to be announced.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary

BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

More from The Weekender

In between the kingdoms of the well and sick

In a clarifying Third Place between illness and recovery, life becomes both stranger and clearer than it's ever been.

Machines Without a Beating Heart?

As electric cars reshape the driving experience, enthusiasts wrestle with what makes a car special: the roar of its engine, the quirks of an aging machine, or the memories we leave behind the wheel.

FX Harsono revisits Indonesia’s unresolved past in Ambang/Threshold

The veteran artist reworks familiar images of violence and discrimination to confront a history that continues to shape the present.

Related Article

Indonesia’s imprint on Cape Town history comes to light

Kota Tua vendors back revamp but fear being sidelined

From Bandung’s forests to Southeast Asia: LaLaLa Festival turns 10

Repent, Ye: UK studio helps ex-fans get rid of Kanye tattoos

The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary

BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

More in Culture

 View more
Larger than life: United States rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, makes a grand gesture on Oct. 24, 2026, during his Ye Live in Indonesia concert at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Senayan, Central Jakarta, his only Southeast Asian stop.
Entertainment

Jakarta cranks up the volume on Southeast Asia’s entertainment scene
Thousands of students and members of civil society took to the streets over several days, with major demonstrations on Nov. 13 and 14, 1998, to protest a special session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) convened under then President BJ Habibie.
Art & Culture

Unresolved chapter of Reformasi
A person wearing a thick coat walks in freezing cold weather on Mount Royal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, their breath forming a cloud in the cold air, during a polar vortex disruption on January 23, 2026.
Environment

Polar vortex faltering weeks earlier than ever recorded

Highlight
A demonstrator holds a mask depicting Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka alongside a plain white full-face mask while raising three fingers in a salute symbolizing freedom, solidarity and equality during a protest marking the second anniversary of the Prabowo-Gibran administration near the Tugu Tani statue in Central Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2026.
Politics

Gibran offers to resign 
President Prabowo Subianto salutes the crowd from his vehicle on Monday, July 21, 2025, ahead of inaugurating the establishment of 80,081 cooperatives under the Red and White Village Cooperatives (KMP) initiative in a national rollout ceremony held in Bentangan village, Klaten, Central Java. (Courtesy of/BPMI Setpres)
Editorial

Not a true cooperative
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change and Energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo speaks at the Indonesia Pavilion during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 9, 2026.
Regulations

Forest fires cloud Indonesia’s bid for conservation funding at COP31

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

UGM seeks students as police deny campus raid

Markets

Bonds reel as hot inflation fuels jumbo Fed hike fears
Middle East and Africa

UNIFIL comes under fire in southern Lebanon
Archipelago

Police arrest four-faced Buddha statue thief, amid rampant ritual items thefts
Americas

US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth
Entertainment

Jakarta cranks up the volume on Southeast Asia’s entertainment scene
Politics

Hoegeng, Ali Sadikin among 19 new national heroes
Politics

Golkar denies Bahlil’s role in wiretapping scandal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta cranks up the volume on Southeast Asia’s entertainment scene

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.