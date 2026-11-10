BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives for the second day of the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Nov. 23. (Pool via REUTERS/Marco Longer)

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka expressed his intention to resign during a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday, a senior government official has said.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said the meeting took place earlier in the morning and lasted about two and a half hours. He did not disclose where the meeting happened.

“During the discussion, the Vice President [...] expressed his intention to resign in response to the ongoing developments surrounding decisions by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court,” Prasetyo said.

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Prasetyo was referring to the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the validity of the education certificate he used for his vice-presidential candidacy in 2024, and the Constitutional Court ruling that found no convincing evidence that Gibran’s overseas education met the minimum high-school qualification required to run for office.

The state secretary, who is also a politician from Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party, however, refuted reports suggesting that Prabowo had rejected Gibran’s intention to step down.

"During the discussion, the President offered advice, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka requested an opportunity to prove the validity of the documents in his possession through proceedings at the State Administrative Court," Prasetyo said.

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His expected resignation comes amid heightened political tensions following a wiretapping scandal that has exposed a widening rift between Prabowo and his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Gibran’s father, whose tacit support helped Prabowo win the election two years ago.

Among those arrested last week in the alleged wiretapping scheme targeting Prabowo and other prominent figures was former police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, widely known as a close ally of Jokowi, who only last month was reassigned to the largely ceremonial role of Prabowo’s presidential chief of staff.

Several parties in the House of Representatives, including some in Prabowo’s ruling coalition, have pushed discussions to invoke the legislature’s right to express their position on Gibran’s diploma controversy, a move that could potentially pave the way for impeachment proceedings.