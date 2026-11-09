KAI plans $120 million railway network in Bali

Tourists walk to a pick-up point on Monday in Sanur beach, Denpasar after their return from Nusa Penida Island in Bali. (JP/Zul Trio Anggono)

The two-phase project will connect Ngurah Rai International Airport with Legian and Canggu as the government seeks to ease congestion in one of Indonesia’s busiest tourism corridors.

S tate-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) has earmarked more than Rp 2 trillion (US$120 million) to build a railway network in Bali, with construction expected to begin next year as the government seeks to ease chronic traffic congestion on the resort island.

The first phase will connect I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport with the tourist district of Legian, while the second will extend the line from Legian to Canggu, another popular destination that has seen growing pressure from tourism-related traffic.

KAI president director Bobby Rasyidin announced the budget after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, saying the project would be developed in two phases over an estimated two-year period.

“We have conveyed that the budget for the Bali railway project is around Rp 2 trillion or more,” Bobby said on Friday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Read also: Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

KAI had assessed several aspects of its implementation, including land acquisition, Bobby added.

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The railway plan comes as Bali authorities seek to expand mass transportation options to address worsening congestion along the island’s main tourism corridors, particularly the route connecting the airport to Canggu.