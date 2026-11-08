Jakarta's flood problem runs deeper than rivers

Residents wade through floodwaters in the Kebon Pala neighborhood, Jatinegara, East Jakarta, on Jan. 23, 2026. Flooding from the Ciliwung River and Katulampa Dam in Bogor submerged the area, with water reaching up to 130 centimeters. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

Jakarta no longer had sufficient capacity to absorb heavy rainfall, pointing to shrinking green spaces and unfinished flood-control infrastructure, including drainage wells, reservoirs and river improvements.

J akarta is stepping up flood preparations ahead of the rainy season, but experts warn that the capital remains ill-equipped to cope with heavier rainfall because of inadequate flood-control infrastructure and shrinking green spaces.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast more frequent rainfall across the country starting in November as the rainy season sets in.

In Jakarta, the rainy season is expected to begin later in December, with rainfall intensity projected to increase and peak in February 2027, raising the risk of flooding.

Urban planning expert Yayat Supriatna said Jakarta no longer had sufficient capacity to absorb heavy rainfall, pointing to shrinking green spaces and unfinished flood-control infrastructure, including drainage wells, reservoirs and river improvements.

“We’re racing against time as the rainy season approaches,” he told The Jakarta Post on Friday. “With only two months left and rainfall already beginning in upstream areas, we must respond with greater vigilance.”

Yayat warned that the city could not rely solely on weather modification operations to divert rainfall. He urged the administration to map flood-prone areas, prepare evacuation and relocation plans and take steps to prevent casualties.

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He also cautioned that flooding could paralyze economic activities, calling for contingency measures including traffic management, remote working and schooling arrangements, regular drainage maintenance and public information campaign to help residents prepare.