Listyo’s dramatic fall shakes security establishment

Former Indonesian National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo smiles as he arrives at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2026. President Prabowo Subianto on Oct. 1 replaced his foreign minister in his seventh cabinet reshuffle in two years, as he also changed the police chief. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Former top cop Listyo Sigit Prabowo's arrest could be part of a broader effort by new National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto to dismantle the remnants of Listyo’s influence within the force.

O nce a powerful figure in the country's security establishment, former top cop and presidential aide Listyo Sigit Prabowo has seen his standing collapse in a matter of weeks, going from being the longest-serving National Police chief of the post-reform era to a suspect in a high-profile wiretapping investigation that government officials suggest could amount to treason.

The 57-year-old general was arrested earlier this week alongside two senior officers, Ahrie Sonta Nasution and Eko Hadi Santoso, over allegations that they had illegally intercepted President Prabowo Subianto’s communications and those of dozens of other prominent figures over the past year.

Police refused to confirm the veracity of online claims that certain politically exposed persons were targets, and late Thursday named Slamet Uliandi, who served as monitoring chief at the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency, as a fourth suspect.

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The wiretapping occurred between 2025 and 2026, with chief investigator Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin establishing that the order was not carried out according to standard procedure.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive for the wiretapping, but presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi said the unauthorized surveillance could amount to “treason,” citing threats to national interests and the safety of the President. Several other officials parroted this statement.

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No formal charges have been filed, but senior law minister Yusril Izha Mahendra suggested that the probe could use several articles from the criminal code and the cyber law. The suspects are currently being detained at the Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters detention center.