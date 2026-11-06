The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Troops descend on Jakarta amid wiretapping scandal
PLN Batam provides compensation for blackout, reshuffles management
Indonesia to bypass ‘neighbor’ middlemen in natural resource exports
Indonesia economy picks up pace in third quarter

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Troops descend on Jakarta amid wiretapping scandal
PLN Batam provides compensation for blackout, reshuffles management
Indonesia to bypass ‘neighbor’ middlemen in natural resource exports
Indonesia economy picks up pace in third quarter

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5 percent on investor fears that the Democratic Party's sweeping midterm victory could stall AI infrastructure expansion and force a reckoning for smaller firms whose capacity to raise funds has already been limited by higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions.

Reuters
New York, US
Fri, November 6, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, the United States, on May 15, 2024,. Asian equities rallied on Thursday after US data showed inflation cooled last month, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year. The news sent all three main indexes on Wall Street to record highs, with confidence given an extra boost by figures showing retail sales well below expectations, suggesting consumers were taking a step back. Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, the United States, on May 15, 2024,. Asian equities rallied on Thursday after US data showed inflation cooled last month, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year. The news sent all three main indexes on Wall Street to record highs, with confidence given an extra boost by figures showing retail sales well below expectations, suggesting consumers were taking a step back. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

T

ech-led Nasdaq notched its deepest one-day drop since ‘Liberation Day’ in April 2025, wiping out trillions in market value on fears of more AI scrutiny, particularly on data center construction, after Democrats won big in US midterm elections.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5 percent on investor fears that the Democratic Party's sweeping midterm victory could stall AI infrastructure expansion and force a reckoning for smaller firms whose capacity to raise funds has already been limited by higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions.

It was the second straight day of selling in AI stocks and the fifth decline of more than 500 points in the Nasdaq Composite .IXICsince mid-October, as the previously buoyant AI trade has come under increasing scrutiny in the last several weeks.

"The big election outcome was, especially with the Democrats winning a lot of the governorships, that the slowdown of the data center buildout is the real key theme that's going to stick," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Nasdaq Composite is now in correction territory, having lost nearly 12 percent from its record close on October 6. A correction is defined as a 10 percent drop from a recent peak.

Many analysts said the scale of the declines suggests further selling is at hand, likely starting with Friday's market sessions in Asia. Japan's Nikkei .N225 and South Korea's Kospi have risen more than 20 percent this year, but they fell significantly following Wednesday's rout in data center shares.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some analysts wondered if the scale of the wipeout could affect the timing of Anthropic's blockbuster IPO expected this fall, as any delay could amplify market sentiment. 

Analysts and portfolio managers said declines in once-hot areas such as semiconductors and AI infrastructure weren't entirely surprising, given the scale of earlier gains in many stocks and the financing concerns that have shadowed neocloud firms such as Nebius and CoreWeave since US interest rates climbed late in the summer.

Chip and neocloud shares posted the most significant declines on Thursday, reflecting worries that data center buildouts worth billions of dollars could face delays. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX fell 12 percent to touch its lowest level in more than six months. Nvidia dropped 9 percent and Advanced Micro slumped 17 percent.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX index of expected price swings, posted its largest increase since December 2024. 

 

 

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Troops descend on Jakarta amid wiretapping scandal

Troops descend on Jakarta amid wiretapping scandal
PLN Batam provides compensation for blackout, reshuffles management

PLN Batam provides compensation for blackout, reshuffles management

Related Article

Trump tries to brush off midterms rout as Democrats celebrate

Democrats capture House and Senate in sweeping setback for Trump

Investors brace for gridlock as Democrats projected to win House

Japan considers doubling defense spending over next five years

Trump says he approves of Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Troops descend on Jakarta amid wiretapping scandal

Troops descend on Jakarta amid wiretapping scandal
PLN Batam provides compensation for blackout, reshuffles management

PLN Batam provides compensation for blackout, reshuffles management

More in Business

 View more
A user looks at peer-to-peer (P2P) lending app AdaKami on Sept. 10, 2024.
Economy

Bad loans in P2P lending breaches OJK’s 5% cap
House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (right) receives the final opinion on the Satu Data Indonesia (One Data Indonesia; SDI) bill from National Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy on Oct. 6, 2026, during the House’s ninth plenary session of 2026-2027 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Regulations

Government targets two-month deadline for integrated data rules
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, the United States, on May 15, 2024,. Asian equities rallied on Thursday after US data showed inflation cooled last month, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year. The news sent all three main indexes on Wall Street to record highs, with confidence given an extra boost by figures showing retail sales well below expectations, suggesting consumers were taking a step back.
Markets

Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) talks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and former President Joko Widodo before the ceremony commemorating the 81st anniversary of Indonesia’s independence at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. The theme of Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day is “Sovereign, Just and Prosperous Indonesia.”
Archipelago

Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance
National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin (center), National Police Inspector General Comr. Gen. Asep Edi (right) and National Police Public Information Division head Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir (left) address a news conference at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2026, following the designation of three suspects in an alleged illegal wiretapping case. Bareskrim has named three police officers, identified by their initials LSP, ASN and EH, as suspects in an alleged case involving illegal wiretapping, the deletion of electronic data and unauthorized access.
Editorial

Policing state surveillance
Dense slum area of the Kemang district in South Jakarta located a few kilometers outside the high rise buildings of the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) caputred on Oct. 24, 2026.
Economy

RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Bad loans in P2P lending breaches OJK’s 5% cap
Academia

Rethinking the AI-workforce equation in Indonesia
Archipelago

Violent protests in Yogyakarta spark backlash against mass organizations
Academia

Fridge hacks and finance attacks flag AI insecurity
Regulations

Government targets two-month deadline for integrated data rules
Americas

Trump takes action to make sure the Oval Office stays oval
Art & Culture

‘Paper Menagerie #3’: Anxieties of a broken world
Academia

Maritime cooperation gives Act East policy a new boost
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.