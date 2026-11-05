PLN Batam provides compensation for blackout, reshuffles management

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In addition to announcing compesnation schemes, PLN Batam is also reshuffling its managerial structure at the Public Relations and Corporate Secretary division.
tate-owned electricity firm PT PLN Batam will compensate customers following the Oct. 12 blackout and is reshuffling its internal management after five people were named suspects for negligence.
PLN Batam communication and public relations manager Vidya Kartika apologized for the inconvenience suffered by the public and businesses. She said the compensation would use schemes as stipulated by Riau Islands Gubernatorial Regulations No. 22/2017 and PLN Batam Board of Directors No. 23/21 on Service Quality Level.
“Post-paid customers will receive reduced bills as compensation,” she said in a statement on Monday.
“Compensations for prepaid customers will be in the form of additional electricity credits.”
Business-to-business (B2B) customers will get compensation according to existing service contracts.
Read also: Widespread blackout hits Batam, disrupts public services
PLN Batam guarantees calculation transparency, and customers can check the compensation values through the Bright by PLN Batam application, the company’s official website or visiting the nearest UP3 service center in Baloi, Batu Aji, Nagoya and Tiban.
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