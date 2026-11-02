Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

A Russian serviceman secures a polling station on Sept. 18 in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, as people vote in Russia's parliamentary election amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. (AFP/-)

Analysts call for the government to suspend job offers from Russia as the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow and researchers underline rising trend of recruitment of Indonesian citizens by a third party to serve with the Russian military in the Ukraine war.

A 48-year-old Indonesian male recruited into the Russian military was killed in a battle in Ukraine in May, according to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), adding to reports of Indonesians killed after joining Moscow’s war effort.

The Ukrainian intelligence identified the man as Taufiq Muhammad, a former taxi driver who had lived in Jakarta and Surabaya, East Java.

In a statement issued on Oct. 27, the DIU claimed Taufiq had signed a one-year contract with the Russian military in mid-April after responding to a job offer promising “easy money”. He then reportedly underwent a 1.5-week training before being deployed as a machine gunner.

“Taufiq died almost immediately during his very first battle. This happened as Russian forces attempted to advance from the settlement of Zelena Dolyna in the Donetsk region toward Novoselivka and Drobysheve,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm Taufiq’s identity or verify reports of his death.

Kyiv’s claims were the latest in a string of reports involving Indonesians recruited by the Russian military, a trend that has gained momentum over the past year as the force entered its fourth year of war in Ukraine.