Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt

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Student protests have gained momentum across the country, as they vowed to sustain their protests and rally broader public support into the movement amid growing frustration over the government’s lack of meaningful follow-through on their demands.
tudent protests have gained momentum across the country, as they vowed to sustain their protests and rally broader public support into the movement amid growing frustration over the government’s lack of meaningful follow-through on their demands and its perceived disregard for the needs of ordinary citizens.
Two years into Prabowo’s administration, student protests have become a regular occurrence, with demonstrators repeatedly taking to the streets to voice grievances over policies they say have failed to address public concerns and call for greater accountability, policy reforms and stronger protection of democratic rights.
Thousands of students from different universities, alongside several civil society groups, protested last week in Jakarta and some other major cities, including Yogyakarta, Surakarta, Makassar, Malang and Balikpapan. The demands include declaring the fires a national disaster, restoring public health and holding responsible corporations accountable, redirecting public spending toward people’s needs, lowering education costs, and protecting civil liberties.
Ezra Al Bara of Padjajaran University, one of protesters in a Wednesday demonstration in Jakarta, said that students had yet to see concrete progress on their demands, with the government yet to demonstrate a willingness to engage directly with protesters or address their concerns.
“We haven't seen any meaningful changes,” Ezra, who is a member of the student coalition Komite Sadar (Save the People’s Sovereignty) organizing Wednesday’s protest, told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.
He said protesters were disappointed that government officials had instead highlighted the administration's achievements rather than addressing their demands and continued to prioritize the interests of the political and business elites.
The protests began last Wednesday, coinciding with Youth Pledge Day, and followed demonstrations on Oct. 20 marking the second anniversary of Prabowo’s administration.
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