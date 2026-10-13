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Widespread blackout hits Batam, disrupts public services

PLN has faced public scrutiny this year over a series of major power outages across the country.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
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Batam
Tue, October 13, 2026

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A technician from state-owned electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi. A technician from state-owned electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

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widespread power outage hit parts of Riau Islands on Monday, disrupting traffic, airport operations, public services and clean water supplies, as state-owned electricity company PLN worked to determine the cause.

The blackout began at around 6:30 a.m., affecting the provincial capital Batam as well as nearby Tanjungpinang city and Bintan regency.

In Batam, the outage knocked out traffic lights at major intersections, causing long traffic jams in key areas during the morning rush hour.

The blackout also disrupted operations at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, temporarily affecting several facilities, including air conditioning, baggage conveyors, internet connectivity, parking services, lighting at some retail outlets and passenger boarding gates, airport authorities said.

Critical aviation safety and security systems, however, remained operational, including runway lights and X-ray screening equipment. Authorities are using backup generators while working to restore power, they said.

In Batam, several municipal government applications also became temporarily inaccessible because of the power disruption.

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The blackout disrupted clean water supplies in several parts of Batam. Several water treatment plants had switched to backup generators, but they can only support 30 percent of normal production capacity, authorities said.

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