Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

The logos of ride-hailing service providers Gojek and Grab are seen on helmets worn by two passengers using online motorcycle taxi services in the Kampung Melayu Besar area of South Jakarta on June 24, 2026. (JP/Iqro RInaldi)

The Transportation Ministry will include ride-hailing motorcycles in the draft revision of Law No. 22/2009 on road traffic and transportation, covering two-wheeled passenger transportation, as well as motorcycle-based delivery of goods and food, with deliberations targeted for completion this year.

T he government plans to bring motorcycle ride-hailing services under public transportation law, deepening its regulatory push into the gig economy after issuing a presidential regulation governing fares and driver-platform partnerships.

The Transportation Ministry will include ride-hailing motorcycles in the draft revision of Law No. 22/2009 on road traffic and transportation, covering two-wheeled passenger transportation, as well as motorcycle-based delivery of goods and food, with deliberation targeted for completion this year.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the move would establish a clearer legal basis for online transportation services, which have expanded rapidly without specific regulation at the law level.

“We cannot allow services that have developed in society to operate without adequate regulation, as this could ultimately lead to disputes. It is also important to maintain road transportation safety,” Dudy said, as quoted by Antara.

Read also: Industry pushes back on move to fold ride-hailing into marketplace regulation

The proposed changes follow the recent issuance of Presidential Regulation No. 27/2026 on ride-hailing services, although the decree is not publicly accessible to date, leaving key details of the new policy difficult to assess.

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The regulation is to cover at least three key areas: passenger fares, food and goods delivery fees, as well as partnership arrangements, including the classification of drivers as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad announced in a press conference on Oct. 8.