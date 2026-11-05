Troops descend on Jakarta amid wiretapping scandal

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akarta appears to be on high alert as thousands of military troops are deployed to the capital after three police generals, including presidential chief of staff Listyo Sigit Prabowo, were arrested over unauthorized wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto.
A widely circulated internal document of the Indonesian Military (TNI) details plans to mobilize nearly 21,000 Navy personnel to reinforce security in Jakarta, outlining a four-phase deployment under the operational control of the Jakarta Military Command.
The deployment plan reportedly followed an instruction issued by TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto for a large-scale troop mobilization through a military telegram dated Nov. 2.
Navy spokesperson First Adm. Tunggul M. Han confirmed the deployment on Wednesday, saying it was part of “efforts to maintain national security and stability, as well as preparations for upcoming military exercises” in several locations near Jakarta.
TNI spokesperson Maj. Gen. Muhammad Nas meanwhile said the TNI “must remain on alert to protect the nation and safeguard the integrity of Indonesia”, Antara reported.
According to the document, the mobilization was scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday, with troops drawn from regional commands and military institutions across Java and Lampung, using both land and sea transport, including two Navy vessels, KRI Makassar and KRI Dr. Soeharso.
The first phase involved 2,100 personnel from units already stationed in Jakarta. A further 5,740 personnel from outside the capital were scheduled to arrive in the second and third phases on Wednesday. The remaining 13,140 personnel are to be placed on standby at their respective military bases, ready for deployment if required.
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