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RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, November 5, 2026

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The Kemang district of South Jakarta, located a few kilometers from the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), is captured on Oct. 24, 2026. The Kemang district of South Jakarta, located a few kilometers from the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), is captured on Oct. 24, 2026. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

A

n improved trade balance has helped Indonesia achieve strong gross domestic product growth in the third quarter, even as consumer spending and business investment slowed down from the preceding three months.

The national economy expanded by 5.47 percent year-on-year (yoy) in the third quarter, far stronger than most forecasts and up from the second quarter reading of 5.29 percent, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) revealed in a press conference on Thursday.

The third quarter reading brings the economic growth rate to 5.45 percent in the first nine months.

BPS official Edy Mahmud noted that the economies of “Indonesia’s main trading partners were still growing amid global uncertainty”, mentioning China, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and South Korea as cases in point.

After posting consecutive trade surpluses for years, Indonesia recorded a deficit in its trade balance earlier this year, due largely to a spike in oil prices after the US and Israel waged war against Iran in February.

Indonesia’s net exports, calculated by subtracting imports from exports, has been a drag on GDP growth this year, but less so in the third quarter than in the first two quarters.

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Edy revealed that, in the third quarter, net exports only pulled down overall growth by 0.28 percentage points, compared to 0.9 and 1.01 percentage points in the second and first quarter, respectively.

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