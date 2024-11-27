Anies, Ridwan exchange jabs in heated Jakarta race

Voters wait to cast their votes in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Cipinang Melayu subdistrict, East Jakarta. Jakarta is one of 37 provinces holding simultaneous regional head elections. (Antara/Alif Bintang)

Voters wait to cast their votes in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Cipinang Melayu subdistrict, East Jakarta. Jakarta is one of 37 provinces holding simultaneous regional head elections. (Antara/Alif Bintang)

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan threw a jab at Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil, who officially resides in West Java, which prevented him from voting in the Jakarta election.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said this year’s Jakarta gubernatorial election is “unique” because not all candidates could vote in the capital city, in what was seen as a jab at the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono candidate pair.

“This regional election is so unique. Have all the candidates cast their votes in Jakarta?” Anies said after voting at a polling station in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta on Wednesday morning.

“Well, if they didn’t, what can we do anyway?”

Many saw the statement as a blow to the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono pair, who are supported by political parties of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), the electoral alliance behind the victory of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in February’s presidential race.

Former West Java governor Ridwan could not cast his vote for the Jakarta election as he is still legally registered as a resident of Bandung, West Java. Meanwhile Suswono has been registered as a resident of Bogor, one of Jakarta’s satellite cities in West Java.

Read also: Prabowo casts vote in local elections, calls for nationwide reconciliation

Responding to Anies’ statement, Ridwan told reporters that his legal domicile did not affect his commitment to developing Jakarta.